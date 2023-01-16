JACKSON, Wyo. — Updating the sound of classic ‘70s funk has been the mission of many jambands over the last two decades, though few have achieved the success level of New York-based Lettuce. Remarkably, founding members met in 1992 as teenagers at a Berklee College of Music summer program, only to part ways and link up two years later as undergrads. Chemistry and dedication eventually led to two Grammy nominations—Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2019 for Elevate, and another for Instrumental Album of the Year in 2020 for Resonate. Their eighth studio album, Unify, dropped last June.

