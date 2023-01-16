Read full article on original website
Battle of the Breweries: Beer pairing dinner features 4 breweries, 13 beers
JACKSON, Wyo. — This Tuesday, Jan. 24 brings a battle of beers with Roadhouse Pub & Eatery’s Battle of the Breweries: Beer Pairing Dinner. With 13 different beers from Roadhouse Brewing Co, Melvin, Modern Times and Maui Breweries and food pairings from Adam Dulye, executive chef of the Brewers Association, the dinner will showcase some of the best in beer and food. Hear from the brewers and chefs as you sip and savor your way through the evening.
Permanent downtown dog park is a go
JACKSON, Wyo. —Jackson’s first permanent dog park is coming to town. On Monday, the Jackson Town Council approved a permanent off-leash dog park at Miller Park. It will be the first of its kind for the town. The permanent, 0.15-acre park will exist in the southern half of...
SNAPPED: Steve Aoki at The Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Steve Aoki performed last Thursday, Jan. 12 at Center for the Arts in Jackson to a sold-out crowd. Local photographer Karissa Akin was there to capture all the moments. The show was a first in a few ways; Aoki’s first show in Wyoming and for The...
JH Still Works announces winner of ‘Spirit of Wyoming’ art competition
JACKSON, Wyo. — Cassidy Post of Alpine, Wyoming has been announced as the winning artist of the 2023 Jackson Hole Still Works “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition. Her winning piece, “Mountain Mama,” will be reproduced on the Jackson Hole Still Works Vodka bottle label for...
Music therapist Hilary Camino introduces new Arts and Healing Program for healthcare heroes
JACKSON, Wyo. — Working in healthcare today can be extremely stressful for the individuals who devote their professional lives to the care of others. Following the global pandemic, care providers have faced unprecedented levels of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, contributing to the exodus of thousands of people away from the health professions. Fortunately, there are innovative programs being introduced to help health providers heal and reconnect to their callings in health care. In Wyoming, music therapist Hilary Camino recently led such a program to aid her colleagues at St. John’s Health in Jackson Hole.
Colder and drier pattern takes hold for now
JACKSON, Wyo. – The pattern is drying out across Western Wyoming this week as a storm passes south of the area and a ridge of high pressure builds over the West Coast. Colder air has also arrived from the north. However, we will see light snow chances return this weekend and early next week.
SNAPPED: Moose on the loose at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — A mother and daughter moose made a public appearance Sunday morning at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) as they strutted their way across Lower Teewinot below the Bronco terrain park amidst crowds of skiers and snowboarders. Skiers and riders stopped to take photos and gave...
Outdoor decorative lighting still allowed within Town limits
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson (TOJ) is reminding the public that it has separate and distinct codes and regulations about various items, though it is located within Teton County. This includes rules about strings of lights during the winter months, which are permitted to be up and...
Lettuce to distill unified funk at Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Updating the sound of classic ‘70s funk has been the mission of many jambands over the last two decades, though few have achieved the success level of New York-based Lettuce. Remarkably, founding members met in 1992 as teenagers at a Berklee College of Music summer program, only to part ways and link up two years later as undergrads. Chemistry and dedication eventually led to two Grammy nominations—Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2019 for Elevate, and another for Instrumental Album of the Year in 2020 for Resonate. Their eighth studio album, Unify, dropped last June.
Are you ready for Rendezvous Festival? Four new bands added to lineup
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Rendezvous Spring Festival is back for 2023 with additional artists just added to the two-day music festival lineup!. Rendezvous Spring Festival will take place from March 31 – April 1, 2023, providing the most iconic backdrops imaginable for legendary music acts: historic downtown Jackson Town Square and the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Monday night house fire in downtown Driggs
DRIGGS, Idaho — At approximately 10 p.m., Monday evening, Teton County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a report of a fire in a residence on East Short Street in downtown Driggs. According to Teton County Fire Rescue, the fire could be seen coming from multiple openings in the front...
County: Pets need some extra attention in winter
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter in Teton County comes with its own set of hazards that can affect people and their companion animals. This January, Teton County Emergency Management and PAWS of Teton Valley want the public to know how to keep their pets safe in the colder months. Freezing...
‘La Traviata’ in HD at Center for the Arts, Jan. 22
JACKSON, Wyo. — Grand Teton Music Festival, with support from Center for the Arts, presents Met Opera in HD: Verdi’s “La Traviata” on Sunday, Jan. 22. The three-hour program (with two intermissions) begins at 3 p.m. on Jan. 22 at The Center in Jackson. This rebroadcast...
Pay-what-you-can extends to Winter People’s Market
JACKSON, Wyo. — Slow Food in the Tetons is extending its “Local Food Discount Program” (LFD) to the Winter People’s Market series after a successful pilot launch in the summer of 2022. The grant-funded discount program is open to anyone who finds cost to be a...
Jobs of the Week – January 18
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Legal Assistant,...
Council directs staff to move forward with intersection realignment
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council met last night, Jan. 17 for a workshop and directed town staff to proceed with final design plans for the realignment of Simon Lane at the Scott Lane and Snow King Ave. intersection. “Given the volume of bike/ped traffic that we have...
Dr. Martin Trott receives national recognition for sleep apnea treatment
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. Johns Health Ear, Nose & Throat Surgeon, Martin Trott, MD, Jackson Hole, WY, was recently recognized as an Inspire Physician of Excellence for demonstrating superior commitment to delivering an exceptional patient experience while achieving excellent clinical outcomes with Inspire therapy. Since Inspire works from inside...
Fremont County man’s leg amputated after farming accident
On Friday evening dispatchers received a 911 phone call concerning an adult male stuck in the auger at the silos in Newdale, Fremont County, Idaho.
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die and participated in their killings
This article was shared from East Idaho News, written by Nate Eaton. Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids. That’s according to court documents...
