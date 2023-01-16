ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

People

Rob Gronkowski Says He Would 'Be Surprised' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in Upcoming Free Agency

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, the former tight end shared his doubts that his old teammate would return to the Patriots, where he played for 20 years Rob Gronkowski shared his thoughts about where he thinks his friend and former teammate Tom Brady will go after his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up.  During Wednesday's episode of New Heights, Gronkowski told brothers Jason and Travis Kelce that he would be "surprised" if Brady went back to the New England Patriots, where he played for two decades, when he...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game

Mike McCarthy addressed Brett Maher’s status following the kicker’s disastrous performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Maher missed four extra points in his Cowboys’ victory in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium. He is the first kicker to ever miss four extra... The post Mike McCarthy addresses Brett Maher’s status ahead of 49ers game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

NFL World Stunned By Sean Payton's Latest Interview

Sean Payton wants to coach in the NFL again. While that statement itself might not be surprising given the vast amount of rumors lately, Payton's most recent interview has certainly left the NFL world scratching its collective head.  According to the Texans' official Twitter page this Monday, ...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview

Frank Reich is drawing more attention as a potential head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts head coach had an interview with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on Tuesday. Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources. — Dan Graziano... The post Frank Reich lands second NFL head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
FanSided

5 bold Phillies predictions for the 2023 MLB season

Five bold Philadelphia Phillies predictions fans can look forward to unfolding in 2023. What will the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies surprise us with? After narrowly making it to the postseason and then fighting their way to the World Series, the team is in pretty good shape despite the absence of Bryce Harper for the first few months.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins

For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

