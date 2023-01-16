ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

18-year-old man seriously injured in Hempfield crash

A Greensburg man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Hempfield after his car became airborne, according to state police. Troopers said Andrew W. Womer, 18, was traveling west on Route 30 at 6:45 a.m. near the West Otterman Street exit when the Honda Civic he was driving abruptly left the road. The car hit the guardrail and became airborne, hitting trees on an embankment and landing on the West Otterman Street on-ramp, police said.
GREENSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Windber man, 83, killed in 3-vehicle crash in Bedford County

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Bedford County say an 83-year-old Windber man was killed earlier this week in a three-vehicle crash in West Saint Clair Township. Troopers say George Toomey died after he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle along Quaker Valley Road, otherwise known as Route 56, on Monday afternoon.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

1 killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Traffic Delayed After Multi-Vehicle Crash

Traffic was delayed for a time on a busy Butler Township road Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Benbrook Road and Greenwood Drive. Police say 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of New Stanton was crossing South Benbrook when he hit...
NEW STANTON, PA
fox8tv.com

Plank Road Fatal Accident

Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40 year old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling Southbound on Plank Road When he lost control of his vehicle while trying to make a right turn. Investigators say...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE CALLS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS REPORTED ON MONDAY

Emergency crews were busy on Monday with several different calls. Along with the vehicle crash near Blairsville that we reported in our newscast, Indiana Firefighters were dispatched to the 00 block of Mary Ellens Place in the Chevy Chase section of White Township at 12:17 PM. Crews were cancelled en route after it was determined that there was no brush fire. Officials said in a Facebook post that a homeowner was burning outside of a home when the fire grew large and “out of control”. The homeowner initially called 911 and requested assistance, but called a few minutes later to report it out and requested crews check the area.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Man killed in South Side hit-and-run identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side on West Carson Street. First responders found 35-year-old Zachary D. Gleason, of Bridgeville, down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE MAN FACES CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE THEFT

Blairsville Borough Police have charged a man following an incident in December. Police say that 41-year-old Christopher Reynolds of Blairsville faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud in connection with an incident on December 27, when 2019 Jeep was reported stolen along Johnson Avenue. Reynolds is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Jail for other charges.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA

