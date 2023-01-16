Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuversRoger MarshMineral Point, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
18-year-old man seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Hempfield after his car became airborne, according to state police. Troopers said Andrew W. Womer, 18, was traveling west on Route 30 at 6:45 a.m. near the West Otterman Street exit when the Honda Civic he was driving abruptly left the road. The car hit the guardrail and became airborne, hitting trees on an embankment and landing on the West Otterman Street on-ramp, police said.
wtae.com
Police: 'Serious' crash in Carrick neighborhood leaves driver in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A crash sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, Pittsburgh police say. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Brownsville Road at Birmingham Avenue in the city's Carrick neighborhood. First responders found a truck that had crashed into a utility pole. Emergency medical...
WJAC TV
PSP: Windber man, 83, killed in 3-vehicle crash in Bedford County
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Bedford County say an 83-year-old Windber man was killed earlier this week in a three-vehicle crash in West Saint Clair Township. Troopers say George Toomey died after he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle along Quaker Valley Road, otherwise known as Route 56, on Monday afternoon.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Reynoldsville Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Wayne Road
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville woman was injured in a rollover crash in Winslow Township on Monday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash occurred at 5:38 p.m. on Monday, January 16, on Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Jeep Patriot...
1 killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
WJAC TV
No one injured after vehicle crashes into local Denny's, dispatchers say
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed into the Denny's restaurant in Richland Township. 911 officials say the minor incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say the occupants of the vehicle were not transported with any injuries...
2 people hospitalized after semitruck, SUV crash in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Duquesne. According to Allegheny County police, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. at Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard. First responders arrived at the scene and found one person...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
butlerradio.com
Traffic Delayed After Multi-Vehicle Crash
Traffic was delayed for a time on a busy Butler Township road Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash. It happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of South Benbrook Road and Greenwood Drive. Police say 63-year-old Kevin Eisaman of New Stanton was crossing South Benbrook when he hit...
fox8tv.com
Plank Road Fatal Accident
Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40 year old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling Southbound on Plank Road When he lost control of his vehicle while trying to make a right turn. Investigators say...
Pedestrian flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A pedestrian was flown to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Westmoreland County on Monday, 911 dispatchers confirmed. According to officials, emergency crews responded to the accident on Route 119 near Technology Drive at 7:14 p.m. An update on the victim’s condition...
Fayette County crews respond to pedestrian hit by train
Crews responded Tuesday morning to a report of a pedestrian hit by a train in Connellsville. The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the Connellsville police department near Water Street, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Additional details were not immediately available.
1 transported to hospital after train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County
One person was transported to an area hospital after a train versus pedestrian incident in Fayette County this morning. A 911 dispatcher said the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. in the area of the Connellsville police department near Water Street. The severity of the person’s injuries was not known. No...
wccsradio.com
MORE CALLS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS REPORTED ON MONDAY
Emergency crews were busy on Monday with several different calls. Along with the vehicle crash near Blairsville that we reported in our newscast, Indiana Firefighters were dispatched to the 00 block of Mary Ellens Place in the Chevy Chase section of White Township at 12:17 PM. Crews were cancelled en route after it was determined that there was no brush fire. Officials said in a Facebook post that a homeowner was burning outside of a home when the fire grew large and “out of control”. The homeowner initially called 911 and requested assistance, but called a few minutes later to report it out and requested crews check the area.
State police: Tractor-trailer crashed over hillside along Pennsylvania Turnpike
Crews are working to clear the site of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County. The crash took place in the westbound lanes around mile marker 18.4 in New Sewickley Township, according to state police in Gibsonia. A tractor-trailer went over a hillside after 8 a.m....
wtae.com
Man killed in South Side hit-and-run identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified the man struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on the city's South Side on West Carson Street. First responders found 35-year-old Zachary D. Gleason, of Bridgeville, down in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WJAC TV
Officials: Toddler killed, 8 injured following weekend house fire in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh (WPXI) — Officials say a toddler was killed and eight other people were injured after a house fire in Pennsylvania’s Shaler Township Friday night. First responders were called to the home just before 10 p.m. Inside the residence, officials say firefighters found a 2 year-old girl on...
wdadradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE MAN FACES CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH VEHICLE THEFT
Blairsville Borough Police have charged a man following an incident in December. Police say that 41-year-old Christopher Reynolds of Blairsville faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud in connection with an incident on December 27, when 2019 Jeep was reported stolen along Johnson Avenue. Reynolds is currently lodged in Westmoreland County Jail for other charges.
Route 356 in Washington Township reopened to traffic after vehicle shears gas line
A section of Route 356 in Washington Township has been reopened after traffic was halted when a vehicle struck a gas line, according to authorities. The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Route 356 near the Moore Bus Co., according to a Westmoreland County 911 supervisor.
Police: Man jailed for shooting at mail carrier charged with shooting at people along McKnight Road
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man in jail for allegedly shooting at a mail carrier in Pittsburgh earlier this month has been charged with shooting at multiple people along a busy roadway that same day. Police say Martinel Humphries, 28, shot at multiple people along McKnight Road in Ross...
Comments / 0