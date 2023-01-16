Read full article on original website
Xi’s authority dented by sudden Covid U-turn but iron grip on power is undimmed
Just a few months ago, the thought of questioning the strength of Xi Jinping’s leadership was inconceivable. He had just secured his third term, conducted a brutal purge of factional rivals and ensured he and his beliefs were inextricably and existentially tied with the Chinese Communist party. The zero-Covid policy – despite some societal grumblings – had been enshrined as the best and only way out of the pandemic.
More than 1 million march against raising retirement age in France
French unions have announced more nationwide strikes and protests Jan. 31 against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age.
