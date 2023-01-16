ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Wildlife group teams with area youth for Washington predator policy discussion

(The Center Square) – The Northeast Wildlife Management Group has partnered with a local youth organization for an educational forum next week centered on the state's handling of predator conflicts. The Reardan Future Farmers of America’s Agricultural Issues Team will discuss the pros and cons of Washington’s wildlife management...
CHEWELAH, WA
Indiana lawmakers eye next frontier in school choice

A unique Indiana educational opportunity for eligible children with disabilities potentially could be expanded to every student in the state. Senate Bill 305 would allow the parents of Hoosier students in kindergarten through 12th grade to opt their children out of regular school enrollment and instead decide on their own how to use the funds the state normally would spend to educate their children.
INDIANA STATE
What Minnesota can learn from legalization in other states

The marijuana bill making its way through the Legislature is in many ways a uniquely Minnesotan approach to legalization. But the experience of other states looms large in the debate, with both supporters and opponents citing outcomes elsewhere as evidence in favor of their position. With nearly a decade of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Parson delivers State of the State address

In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
MISSOURI STATE
Wes Moore inaugurated as first Black governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS — Thousands of supporters, constituents, elected officials and distinguished guests graced the lawn outside the Maryland State House Wednesday, Jan. 18, to watch and take part in the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland’s 63rd governor. Though the outdoor inauguration started at 12:30 p.m., musicians and performers...
MARYLAND STATE
Idaho Rep. says 'no' to input from constituents under 18

Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, “invites” it.
IDAHO STATE
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’

ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
OREGON STATE
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Minnesota history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Minnesota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska

The 1948-49 blizzard left over 75,000 people marooned and close to 34,000 miles of roads impassable. See photos of how Nebraska weathered the storm. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
Snowboarder Caught in Avalanche

A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park on Monday. Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. that a snowboarder was injured off the west side of Albright Peak in Grand Teton National Park. The snowboarder was caught in an avalanche...
Timothy Ward takes oath as Georgia Parole Board member

ATLANTA — Timothy Ward has been sworn in as a member of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ward, the former commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, joins the five-member parole board. Board Chairman Terry Barnard administered the oath of office. Ward was the commissioner of the...
GEORGIA STATE

