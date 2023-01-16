Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wildlife group teams with area youth for Washington predator policy discussion
(The Center Square) – The Northeast Wildlife Management Group has partnered with a local youth organization for an educational forum next week centered on the state's handling of predator conflicts. The Reardan Future Farmers of America’s Agricultural Issues Team will discuss the pros and cons of Washington’s wildlife management...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana lawmakers eye next frontier in school choice
A unique Indiana educational opportunity for eligible children with disabilities potentially could be expanded to every student in the state. Senate Bill 305 would allow the parents of Hoosier students in kindergarten through 12th grade to opt their children out of regular school enrollment and instead decide on their own how to use the funds the state normally would spend to educate their children.
KPVI Newschannel 6
What Minnesota can learn from legalization in other states
The marijuana bill making its way through the Legislature is in many ways a uniquely Minnesotan approach to legalization. But the experience of other states looms large in the debate, with both supporters and opponents citing outcomes elsewhere as evidence in favor of their position. With nearly a decade of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Parson delivers State of the State address
In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
More discussion needed before Louisiana special session on insurance, governor says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday more talks among state leaders are needed before any decision is made on a possible special session on property insurance. "It may happen and it may not," Edwards said. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is pressing for a special session to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wes Moore inaugurated as first Black governor of Maryland
ANNAPOLIS — Thousands of supporters, constituents, elected officials and distinguished guests graced the lawn outside the Maryland State House Wednesday, Jan. 18, to watch and take part in the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland’s 63rd governor. Though the outdoor inauguration started at 12:30 p.m., musicians and performers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Louisiana lawmakers approve $22.1M in education spending from 1999 tobacco settlement
(The Center Square) — Louisiana lawmakers on Thursday approved $22.1 million in education spending from the Education Excellence Fund, a component of the Millennium Trust tied to a 1999 tobacco settlement. State education officials on Thursday presented a list of Education Excellence Fund grants to the House Education Committee,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho Rep. says 'no' to input from constituents under 18
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, “invites” it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’
ONTARIO — Thousands of bills are in the waiting for the 82nd assembly of the Oregon Legislature, but they won’t all get passed, with policy committees in each chamber expected to push through about 50 a piece, according to a local lawmaker. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Minnesota history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Minnesota using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen backs flat income tax rate, immediate end to Social Security taxes in Nebraska
Nebraskans would pay income taxes at a flat 3.99% rate and taxes on Social Security benefits would be eliminated immediately under a legislative package unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Jim Pillen. The proposals also include an end to property tax support for community colleges, changes in how farm and ranch land...
KPVI Newschannel 6
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska
The 1948-49 blizzard left over 75,000 people marooned and close to 34,000 miles of roads impassable. See photos of how Nebraska weathered the storm. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Photos: Head west on I-80 in Nebraska, and this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters now must "cure" flawed ballots by visiting county office, election board rules
WILKES-BARRE — Less than two weeks before a special election to fill a state Senate seat that covers 18 Luzerne County municipalities, a divided Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration voted Wednesday to change the way voters must “cure” their mail-in ballots that contain errors, such as the omission of a signature.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Snowboarder Caught in Avalanche
A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Grand Teton National Park on Monday. Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received an emergency call at about 11:30 a.m. that a snowboarder was injured off the west side of Albright Peak in Grand Teton National Park. The snowboarder was caught in an avalanche...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Rhode Island history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Rhode Island using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Timothy Ward takes oath as Georgia Parole Board member
ATLANTA — Timothy Ward has been sworn in as a member of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Ward, the former commissioner of the Georgia Department of Corrections, joins the five-member parole board. Board Chairman Terry Barnard administered the oath of office. Ward was the commissioner of the...
Comments / 0