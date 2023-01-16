ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
An NBA Player Lost His Passport On Tuesday Morning

Jalen Duren is not with the Detroit Pistons this morning due to losing his passport.  The Pistons are hoping that he'll be able to rejoin the team in time for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Usually, a player wouldn't worry about this unless his team would be going to Canada, but ...
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
