Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
ZDNet
T-Mobile reports another data breach, impacting 37 million customers
T-Mobile on Thursday said it's been hit by another data breach, this time impacting approximately 37 million customers. The wireless carrier said a bad actor obtained basic customer information -- like names, account numbers and billing addresses -- but did not access any sensitive customer information such as government ID numbers or payment card information.
