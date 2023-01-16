Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Tickets on Sale Tuesday
Tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament go on sale at Noon ET on Tuesday. The tournament takes place at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. from March 8-12.
All-session tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament go on sale to the general public at Noon ET on Tuesday.
Tickets will be available at this link: UnitedCenter.com/2023BigTenTickets
The United Center in Chicago, Ill., home of the Chicago Bulls, hosts the conference's 26th tournament from March 8-12.
According to a release from the Big Ten, the tournament will include a discounted student ticket program. Students of Big Ten universities may purchase tickets for $25, good for only the session or sessions featuring their school.
All students must have a valid student ID for entry. Student section seating is available in balcony sections and orders are limited to one ticket per student. Details on the discounted student ticket program have been sent to the university ticket offices for distribution directly to students.
The Big Ten Tournament hasn't been kind to the Indiana Hoosiers, who hold a 15-24 record in the event. Indiana is one of seven schools without a Big Ten Tournament title to its name, and Michigan State leads the conference with six. The Hoosiers best finish was during the 2000-01 season, losing 63-61 to Iowa in the championship game.
Success in the Big Ten Tournament was the reason Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in year one under Mike Woodson, though. The Hoosiers erased a 17-point deficit with 12:54 remaining in the second half to defeat Michigan 74-69 on March 10. In the quarterfinals against Illinois, Trayce Jackson-Davis' 21 points led the Hoosiers to a 65-63 win. This turned out to be Indiana's ticket to the NCAA Tournament despite a loss to Iowa in the semifinals on a game-winning 3-pointer from Jordan Bohannon just before the buzzer.
