ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Tickets on Sale Tuesday

By Jack Ankony
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tt4aQ_0kGZNBwy00

Tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament go on sale at Noon ET on Tuesday. The tournament takes place at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. from March 8-12.

All-session tickets for the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament go on sale to the general public at Noon ET on Tuesday.

Tickets will be available at this link: UnitedCenter.com/2023BigTenTickets

The United Center in Chicago, Ill., home of the Chicago Bulls, hosts the conference's 26th tournament from March 8-12.

According to a release from the Big Ten, the tournament will include a discounted student ticket program. Students of Big Ten universities may purchase tickets for $25, good for only the session or sessions featuring their school.

All students must have a valid student ID for entry. Student section seating is available in balcony sections and orders are limited to one ticket per student. Details on the discounted student ticket program have been sent to the university ticket offices for distribution directly to students.

The Big Ten Tournament hasn't been kind to the Indiana Hoosiers, who hold a 15-24 record in the event. Indiana is one of seven schools without a Big Ten Tournament title to its name, and Michigan State leads the conference with six. The Hoosiers best finish was during the 2000-01 season, losing 63-61 to Iowa in the championship game.

Success in the Big Ten Tournament was the reason Indiana reached the NCAA Tournament in year one under Mike Woodson, though. The Hoosiers erased a 17-point deficit with 12:54 remaining in the second half to defeat Michigan 74-69 on March 10. In the quarterfinals against Illinois, Trayce Jackson-Davis' 21 points led the Hoosiers to a 65-63 win. This turned out to be Indiana's ticket to the NCAA Tournament despite a loss to Iowa in the semifinals on a game-winning 3-pointer from Jordan Bohannon just before the buzzer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K03tx_0kGZNBwy00
Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) celebrates as the clock runs out during the men s Big Ten tournament game against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Alex Martin/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Related stories on Indiana basketball

  • GAME STORY: INDIANA TAKES DOWN BADGERS: Indiana looked lost during a recent three-game losing streak, but they completely flipped the script on Saturday and shut down No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 at Assembly Hall with a great defensive effort. CLICK HERE
  • GERONIMO STEPS UP AGAINST WISCONSIN: Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo responded to coach Mike Woodson's challenge with his best game of the season a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in the Hoosiers 63-45 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • ESSEGIAN SHINES FOR WISCONSIN: Wisconsin freshman guard Connor Essegian scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds Saturday, returning to his home home state. The 6-foot-4 guard from Fort Wayne, Ind. scored 2,526 career points for Central Noble High School. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT WOODSON SAID Here's what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say following the Hoosiers' 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin inside the Hall. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the press conference. CLICK HERE
  • WHAT JACKSON-DAVIS, GERONIMO SAID: Following the Hoosiers' 63-45 win over No. 18 Wisconsin, forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo addressed the media. Read their full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA SCHEDULE: The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played. CLICK HERE
  • JACKSON-DAVIS MOVING UP SCORING LIST: Trayce Jackson-Davis was already No. 15 on Indiana's all-time scoring list before he decided to come back for his senior year. Now he's on the move up the scoring list again in 2022-23, and we'll update the scoring list after every game. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball matches best start in program history with win at Illinois

After an upstart Illinois team jumped ahead in the first quarter, Indiana women’s basketball took control of the game and ran with it. The No. 6 Hoosiers pulled away with an 83-72 win Wednesday over the No. 21 Fighting Illini at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. With this win, Indiana matched its best start to a season in program history, at 17-1. The only other IU women’s basketball team to start a season 17-1 was in 1971-72 — the program’s first season. Teri Moren also became the winningest head coach in IU women’s basketball history with this victory.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement

This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago.  Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back.  Judging by ...
IOWA CITY, IA
thedailyhoosier.com

Report indicates IU football will hire a new “general manager”

Indiana quietly lost senior director of recruiting Lee Wilbanks during the offseason. He’s now with Mississippi State according to his Twitter bio. According to reports on Tuesday, they’ve found a replacement from the SEC. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, IU will hire former Auburn director...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious

Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
VALPARAISO, IN
WISH-TV

IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WTHR

28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show taking place in February

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Indiana Home & Garden Show. The area's top home-improvement exhibitors will be at the Indiana Convention Center Feb. 10-12. "The Home & Garden Show is an excellent resource for people interested in home improvement," show manager...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago braces for a pair of storms this week

CHICAGO - Two storm systems this week will impact the Chicago area. The first is today and it will be exclusively a liquid event. Rain will increase in intensity and coverage this morning with temps in the low 40s. There will likely be a lull in the action during the afternoon with just a few spotty showers before another round of showers which could also have a rumble of thunder during the evening.
CHICAGO, IL
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy