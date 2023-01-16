ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Claims Joel Embiid Fouled Him On Last Play

By Alex Kirschenbaum
LA failed to get a shot off as time expired.

$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers Sixth Man of the Year contender Russell Westbrook was at the heart what appeared to be a major late-game gaffe last night in a disappointing 113-112 loss to the visiting Philadelphia 76ers.

With 15 seconds remaining in regulation and the Lakers down a point, Westbrook opted to go it alone through the teeth of Philadelphia's defense. Darvin Ham (or Westbrook) could have called a timeout, perhaps when LA got possession at the 15-second point, or when Westbrook appeared to temporarily lose his dribble with around six seconds left. Westbrook could have looked to pass. But he didn't.

Instead, he drove inside and had the ball swatted away by Embiid before he could officially take a field goal attempt.

After the game, Westbrook blamed Embiid for grabbing his wrist and keeping him from taking a shot.

“Trying to attack, trying to get to the basket. It's unfortunate but he was grabbing my wrist, I couldn't get the ball up, but it's all good," Westbrook said. "It [was] just frustrating, losing the game. But I know that the game didn't come down to that last shot. I've been in this league a long time, there's a lot of possessions in this game."

When asked why the team didn't call a timeout (head coach Darvin Ham or a player could have) with 15 seconds remaining to set up a play, an off-camera interviewer wondered if the team was worried about combatting a set Philadelphia defense, and decided instead to gamble with an improvised final play.

"I never said that, I don't know where you got that from," Westbrook responded.

Clutch Points captures a still of Westbrook en route to the basket, which does appear to show that Embiid is indeed grabbing is wrist.

He had plenty of options available to him at this point, even with time ticking away. He could have called a timeout or passed the ball out to one of his four expectant teammates. Instead, even with Georges Niang sliding over beneath the basket for a double-team, Westbrook strived to shoot. Embiid blocked him before he could even get a field goal attempt off.

Here's the final sequence in full:

