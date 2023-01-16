Mansfield City Council to consider outside legal counsel over alleged contamination at airport

Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mansfield lawmakers endorse potential legal action over alleged airport contamination
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, after another executive session, spoke in one voice Tuesday evening to support engaging outside legal counsel to pursue litigation "regarding alleged contamination" at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. But local lawmakers' voices said nothing during the ensuing public session about the nature of the contamination, such...
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners OK $500,000 in ARPA spending for Shiloh water project
MANSFIELD -- A proposed $3 million Village of Shiloh water project received a $500,000 infusion on Thursday morning from Richland County commissioners. The three-member panel unanimously voted to award a half-million dollar grant through the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for a badly needed project in village of 600 people.
richlandsource.com
MOESC elects Board of Governors at Organizational Meeting
MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President. These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank board has closed-door meeting, retains law firm to discuss acquisition
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank board on Wednesday afternoon voted unanimously to retain the services of Brickler & Eckler, a Columbus-based law firm. The move came after a nearly 90-minute executive session in the board's offices on the first floor of the county administration building at 50 Park Ave. East.
whbc.com
Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
richlandsource.com
NAMI Richland County among 50 national grant honorees
MANSFIELD -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Richland County has announced the organization has been selected as a grant recipient of the NAMI National and Kohl’s Corporation Grant. Funds will be used to expand the capacity for information and support where they are needed most at the...
richlandsource.com
Hawks becomes a specialist in Elder Law
ASHLAND -- Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston has announce that associate Nicole M. Hawks successfully completed the examination process required by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) for certification as a specialist in Elder Law. Hawks is an associate with the firm’s Estate Planning and Elder Law practices. She has extensive...
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
Man sentenced for sextortion schemes in Northeast Ohio; explicit messages sent to child
A Ravenna man who attempted to sexually exploit a child and also cyberstalked and blackmailed others online using sensitive photos was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years behind bars for the sextortion schemes.
wtuz.com
Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses
The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last December. Emily Deese, 34, was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. North Ridgeville police said...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive wanted for fleeing from Amherst police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering reward for information leading to the capture of a man accused of fleeing from Amherst police. John Liston, 39, is also wanted for a parole violation. According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Liston is known to frequent the...
With residents out of town, dog walker finds kids partying at house: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 2, owners of a Tramore Lane home -- who were on vacation in Mexico -- called police after discovering that people were squatting in their house.
richlandsource.com
'Drop the weapon!' Mansfield police give Richland Source taste of MILO simulator
MANSFIELD -- I looked right and then left as I moved down the school hallway, searching for what a victim told me were three gunmen. I walked past bodies of dead and wounded students and adults, my own heart racing. Within a matter of seconds, one after another, the three armed gunmen came at me. I shot and killed each one.
cleveland19.com
Summit County family says lab error led to aunt’s false cancer diagnosis, life-altering surgery
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio family says a false lung cancer diagnosis and the removal of part of their elderly aunt’s lung has forever changed her quality of life, so they’re speaking out, saying they don’t want another person to suffer the way their loved one has.
20 Northeast Ohio Catholic parishes set to welcome Ukrainian refugee families
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As Russia’s war on Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, the United Nations says that more than 12 million Ukrainian families have fled their homes seeking refuge across the globe. Twenty of those families will soon call Cleveland home, as part of an outreach program spearheaded by the Catholic Charities - Diocese of Cleveland.
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
whbc.com
Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
