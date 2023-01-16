ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield City Council to consider outside legal counsel over alleged contamination at airport

By Carl Hunnell, City Editor
richlandsource.com
 3 days ago
richlandsource.com

Mansfield lawmakers endorse potential legal action over alleged airport contamination

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council, after another executive session, spoke in one voice Tuesday evening to support engaging outside legal counsel to pursue litigation "regarding alleged contamination" at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. But local lawmakers' voices said nothing during the ensuing public session about the nature of the contamination, such...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

MOESC elects Board of Governors at Organizational Meeting

MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President. These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Former Dover Mayor to be Sentenced Tuesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen is to be sentenced at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on theft in office charges. The judge on his case denied a motion for a new trial last week. Homrighausen was found guilty of a total of...
DOVER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

NAMI Richland County among 50 national grant honorees

MANSFIELD -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Richland County has announced the organization has been selected as a grant recipient of the NAMI National and Kohl’s Corporation Grant. Funds will be used to expand the capacity for information and support where they are needed most at the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Hawks becomes a specialist in Elder Law

ASHLAND -- Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston has announce that associate Nicole M. Hawks successfully completed the examination process required by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) for certification as a specialist in Elder Law. Hawks is an associate with the firm’s Estate Planning and Elder Law practices. She has extensive...
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses

The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
CANTON, OH

