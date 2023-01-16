LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas was the only major U.S. metro area where rents are down compared to a year ago, according to new research from Zillow. The real estate marketplace company says in its rental market brief that nationwide, typical asking rents fell in December for a third month in a row, but they're still 7.4% higher than they were in December 2021.

