Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
8newsnow.com
Dropicana begins Tuesday night
1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. 1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
news3lv.com
SPORTS: VGK use loss to prep bounce back vs. Red Wings, XFL Las Vegas Vipers open camp
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Golden Knights use the embarrassment of Monday's loss as motivation for Thursday's game versus the Red Wings. The VGK are coming off an 4-0 loss to former coach Pete Deboer and the Dallas Stars. Injuries were a factor in the Knights falling short of the playoffs last season, and they now have lost three of four games.
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
Traveler Documents His Stay at the 'Worst' Hotel in Las Vegas
The blacklight in the room was too much.
news3lv.com
Zillow: Las Vegas was only metro area were rents dropped from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas was the only major U.S. metro area where rents are down compared to a year ago, according to new research from Zillow. The real estate marketplace company says in its rental market brief that nationwide, typical asking rents fell in December for a third month in a row, but they're still 7.4% higher than they were in December 2021.
Fox5 KVVU
Ex-Las Vegas bartender becomes popular with drinks shared on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The most exciting part? Shake it up!” Former Las Vegas bartender, Jason Puckly, is known as Sin City Bartender on TikTok, a platform where he’s gained nearly 2 million followers. “I make primarily pop culture drinks so if its a video game...
news3lv.com
Lawsuit claims Clark County’s short term rental ban and fines prior to 2021 are illegal
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas homeowner is suing Clark County claiming they illegally put a lien on his former Spring Valley home which was operating as a short-term rental. Chris Craig was renting the home to a tenant who made it a short-term rental. "The existing tenant...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest at off-Strip casino turns $25 bet into $34K after hitting jackpot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at an off-Strip property started the week by hitting a massive jackpot. According to Green Valley Ranch, the lucky winner was playing on a $25 bet when they hit a jackpot worth more than $34,000. A photo shared by Green Valley Ranch on...
news3lv.com
Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
news3lv.com
XFL's Las Vegas Viper kick off training camp in TX, players getting 2nd chance at pro ball
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — XFL coaches and players reported to Arlington, Texas last week in preparation for the 2023 season, as training camp officially opens with the start of practices on Saturday, January 14. All eight teams will conduct training camp in the DFW Metroplex, with two teams practicing at each of the four locations. Choctaw Stadium in Arlington will serve as the main hub for all football operations.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for van used in recent Spring Valley robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with LVMPD's Spring Valley Command Center are asking for the public's help locating a van used in a recent burglary event. The incident happened on Sunday, January 15, at the 6600 block of Schuster Street, near Sunset Road and Valley View Blvd. MORE ON...
news3lv.com
Nevada loses jobs in December as unemployment rate rises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada lost several hundred jobs last month as the state's unemployment rate climbed, according to new economic figures. The state lost 1,300 jobs over the month, per the new December 2022 economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR. Even...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas record store closing one its locations after over 30 years
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas record store is closing one its locations after more than 30 years. According to a post shared by Record City on Facebook, the store will close its location on E. Charleston later this month. Located at 4555 E. Charleston, Record City said...
CBS Austin
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
More Clark County residents could face eviction as rental assistance program narrows requirements
It's estimated thousands of Clark County households are struggling to afford rent or face eviction. It's about to get worse because a county assistance program that tenants depended on is changing its eligibility requirements.
news3lv.com
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
