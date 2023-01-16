ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dropicana begins Tuesday night

1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. 1-15 South exit to Tropicana to close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a startling... Elko County votes down proposed ban on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Zillow: Las Vegas was only metro area were rents dropped from year ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas was the only major U.S. metro area where rents are down compared to a year ago, according to new research from Zillow. The real estate marketplace company says in its rental market brief that nationwide, typical asking rents fell in December for a third month in a row, but they're still 7.4% higher than they were in December 2021.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas egg producer talks about sky-high egg prices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The owner and founder of the Las Vegas Farm takes a lot of pride in her chickens and the eggs they lay. Sharon Linsenbardt showed FOX5 her hen house recently as she pulled out a couple of freshly laid eggs from a hen. “They’re still...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

XFL's Las Vegas Viper kick off training camp in TX, players getting 2nd chance at pro ball

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — XFL coaches and players reported to Arlington, Texas last week in preparation for the 2023 season, as training camp officially opens with the start of practices on Saturday, January 14. All eight teams will conduct training camp in the DFW Metroplex, with two teams practicing at each of the four locations. Choctaw Stadium in Arlington will serve as the main hub for all football operations.
ARLINGTON, TX
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for van used in recent Spring Valley robbery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with LVMPD's Spring Valley Command Center are asking for the public's help locating a van used in a recent burglary event. The incident happened on Sunday, January 15, at the 6600 block of Schuster Street, near Sunset Road and Valley View Blvd. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada loses jobs in December as unemployment rate rises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada lost several hundred jobs last month as the state's unemployment rate climbed, according to new economic figures. The state lost 1,300 jobs over the month, per the new December 2022 economic report from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR. Even...
NEVADA STATE
CBS Austin

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, which is part of the Venetian Resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy