Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' begins: I-15 off-ramps closed at Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" has begun. The off-ramps for southbound Interstate 15 to Tropicana Avenue are now closed for the massive freeway project. The ramp to westbound Tropicana is expected to remain closed through September, while the ramp to eastbound Tropicana will be shut down through June next year.
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' continues on I-15 in Las Vegas, your questions answered
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" enters Day 2. The major overhaul of the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange began at 9 p.m. Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Dropicana is here: Alternate routes to notable Las Vegas locations. Both ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana will be closed for several...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' starts on Tuesday in the Las Vegas Resort Corridor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) prepares for the next phase of the $305 million I-15 Tropicana Interchange project, nicknamed "Dropicana." Crews unloaded heavy equipment Monday next to the westbound Tropicana off-ramp, just underneath the flyover that takes drivers east towards the Strip. Both exits...
news3lv.com
Check out the spa at Four Seasons
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The spa at the Four Seasons wants to help you start the year off right with your best face forward. Joining us with more on their featured treatment this month and some tips to help that skin glow is lead esthetician, was Shelly Vincent, and to help model some of these products is Amy Dillon.
news3lv.com
Henderson Fire Department celebrates grand opening of new station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Fire Department is sounding the alarm for a new station making its way to the valley. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero joined the fire department in celebrating the grand opening of Station 87 on Wednesday. The open house event gave the community a first...
news3lv.com
Casino cage robberies becoming a problem in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s been an uptick in casino robberies since November, and police are searching for a suspect linked to multiple of them. Hospitality experts tell News 3 it’s a bold move to try to steal money from a Las Vegas casino that usually ends one way for a suspect: in handcuffs.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas announces 'Helldorado' parade switch back to original name
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular downtown Las Vegas parade is switching names once again, this time, back to the name where it all started. The Helldorado Days Parade was formally known as the Las Vegas Days Parade, which is an event that celebrates the diverse city and its history.
news3lv.com
Registration now open for Rock 'N' Roll Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Registration is open for Rock ‘N’ Roll Las Vegas, with plenty of time to sign up and register as a St. Jude Hero. Joining me now is someone who has done just that, Rene Gamero.
news3lv.com
City Council approves renovation, expansion project at Las Vegas Academy downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the City of Las Vegas have approved an upcoming project that will renovate and expand a historic downtown Las Vegas high school during a recent city council meeting. The city announced that a proposed project for the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts...
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas City Hall presents art exhibit for human trafficking survivors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s a designation Nevada is working hard to shake. Second in the nation for human trafficking. This week, a touching art exhibit is up at Las Vegas City Hall. A series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor. “I had given up on...
news3lv.com
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
news3lv.com
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
news3lv.com
World of Concrete returns to Las Vegas, brings awareness to economic trends
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — World of Concrete is officially back in town this week. More than 60,000 industry professionals from all around the world are expected to be in attendance. The event is also bringing attention to the economic trends impacting the construction industry. Ed Sullivan, the chief economist...
news3lv.com
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
news3lv.com
Madonna adds second date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for global tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Madonna is getting into the groove when it comes to Las Vegas. The music superstar has added a second date at T-Mobile Arena as part of her upcoming global tour, Live Nation announced Thursday, citing overwhelming demand. The second show in Las Vegas for "The...
news3lv.com
Seal announces 30th Anniversary North American Tour with stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grammy award-winning artist Seal is coming to Las Vegas this summer as part of his North American tour. Live Nation announced Seal's 30th Anniversary Tour will make a stop for two nights at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
news3lv.com
NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas in March
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The fan-favorite NASCAR Hauler Parade is returning to Las Vegas. Fans will be able to see their favorite drivers' haulers make their way up the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, March 2, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway announced Thursday. About 40 brightly-colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup...
news3lv.com
2 bodies found in east valley home after welfare check, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An investigation is underway after a welfare check led the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) to two deceased bodies on Tuesday. According to LVMPD, officers responded to a welfare check at 2:34 p.m. at the 4000 block of Russian Rider after an employer reported that an employee hadn’t been showing up for work.
news3lv.com
LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue appeared to have been activated. Executives with Madison...
Comments / 0