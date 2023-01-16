ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
Essence

13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy

The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
Bakersfield Now

Outrage over MLK award given to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On January 16, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference held its annual community awards breakfast celebration in East Bakersfield. The awards are meant to recognize leaders in the community that exemplify Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. This year among the award recipients was the...
People

All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice

Martin Luther King Jr. welcomed four children with wife Coretta Scott King before his death in 1968 Martin Luther King Jr.'s children have carried on his legacy. The civil rights leader and wife Coretta Scott King were parents to four kids: sons Martin Luther King III, 65, and Dexter, 61, and daughters Yolanda and Bernice, 59. All four of MLK's children were quite young when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. His eldest, Yolanda was only 12 at the time while his youngest, Bernice, was just 5 years...
Parents Magazine

8 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Teach Our Children How Radical He Was

Martin Luther King Jr. is heralded as a selfless martyr and national hero. But the story that is upheld about his life couldn’t be further from the truth. The world indeed witnessed the relentless violence of racism on the day King was assassinated. Still, the nation has often settled for an image of a one-dimensional freedom fighter with a watered-down message instead of honoring the true progressive activist that he was. For Black families, seeing King honestly is vital.
msn.com

Democrats have turned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 'Dream' into a nightmare

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech is one of history's greatest moments. Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, King spoke out against the racial injustices that plagued black people and emphatically told the Democrats that promoted slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow must be "no more." He dreamed of a time in which the country's people would care more about the character of an individual rather than skin color.
