Read full article on original website
Related
Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism
Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
New monument honoring MLK elicits crude criticism. Hear artist's response
Hank Willis Thomas, the conceptual artist behind "The Embrace," a monument commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's relationship, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the criticism the statue has received.
WATCH: The View host says Martin Luther King Jr. was a 'radical' who wanted 'reparations'
According to The View's Sunny Hostin, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a "radical" who believed in the redistribution of wealth and reparations for black people.
Essence
13 Times Dr. Bernice King Gracefully Thwarted The Co-Opting of Martin Luther King’s Legacy
The words and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are frequently misused and decontextualized to fit varying agendas—many in direct opposition to his life's mission. Imagine it’s a workday. Exhausted from your previous 12-hour shift, you awake later than planned. No time for breakfast, you rush to the corner just in time to catch the bus. There are open seats up front, but you head to the back and squeeze between two older women who slide to their own discomfort to make room for you.
Video: Biden Forgets Name Of Martin Luther King III's Wife
President Biden had another embarrassing moment on Monday as he was trying to celebrate the birthday of Arndrea Waters King, the wife of Martin Luther King III.
'The most dangerous Negro': 3 essential reads on the FBI's assessment of MLK's radical views and allies
Some cancers are notoriously resistant to chemotherapy and not curable with surgery. Stopping tumors from adapting to the harsh microenvironments of the body could be a potential treatment avenue.
Mother, daughter who were Fulton County election workers awarded presidential medal
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden has decided to turn the violent uprising that took over the nation's Capitol into a day of recognition. Friday marks two years since the historic insurrection hit the Capitol's steps. Those all around the nation felt its impact, including two Fulton County election workers who will be recognized at the event.
Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's son defends new monument amid criticism
Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, defended a new monument that honors his parents following criticism of the recently unveiled sculpture. The monument, which is called "The Embrace," represents the hug Dr. King and Coretta Scott...
Bakersfield Now
Outrage over MLK award given to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On January 16, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference held its annual community awards breakfast celebration in East Bakersfield. The awards are meant to recognize leaders in the community that exemplify Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy. This year among the award recipients was the...
All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice
Martin Luther King Jr. welcomed four children with wife Coretta Scott King before his death in 1968 Martin Luther King Jr.'s children have carried on his legacy. The civil rights leader and wife Coretta Scott King were parents to four kids: sons Martin Luther King III, 65, and Dexter, 61, and daughters Yolanda and Bernice, 59. All four of MLK's children were quite young when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968. His eldest, Yolanda was only 12 at the time while his youngest, Bernice, was just 5 years...
5 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr You May Not Know
Today, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). He was a minister and social activist whose leadership during the American civil rights movement changed the course of history. Many of us have studied the importance of his work, but here are 5 facts about Martin Luther King Jr you may not know.
Tim Scott's Martin Luther King Jr. Day message: We should be talking about opportunity, not equity
Sen. Tim Scott reflected on the significance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and why Americans should be celebrating the progress made in the last 50 years.
Parents Magazine
8 Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Teach Our Children How Radical He Was
Martin Luther King Jr. is heralded as a selfless martyr and national hero. But the story that is upheld about his life couldn’t be further from the truth. The world indeed witnessed the relentless violence of racism on the day King was assassinated. Still, the nation has often settled for an image of a one-dimensional freedom fighter with a watered-down message instead of honoring the true progressive activist that he was. For Black families, seeing King honestly is vital.
msn.com
Democrats have turned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's 'Dream' into a nightmare
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech is one of history's greatest moments. Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963, King spoke out against the racial injustices that plagued black people and emphatically told the Democrats that promoted slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow must be "no more." He dreamed of a time in which the country's people would care more about the character of an individual rather than skin color.
Biden flubbed the name of Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter-in-law while singing 'Happy Birthday' to her onstage
President Joe Biden suggested singing 'Happy Birthday' to Arndrea Waters King, led the song onstage, and mumbled incomprehensibly through her name.
Comments / 0