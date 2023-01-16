ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business

An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good

Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
Feed Evansville distributing food this Friday

Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share happening Friday. Feed Evansville organizers say the giveaway will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 20th, at Pleasant Ridge Estates. This will be on a first come first serve basis. The food share is in...
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
Tradewater Brewing Co. coming to Madisonville

A New Brewhouse is set to open in a historic building in Madisonville. Construction for Tradewater Brewing Company is well underway inside the former Ruby Concrete Company building at Ruby Junction. The Ruby Junction project looks to revive the downtown area. "Its exciting, its nerve wrecking, its new. We've been...
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
Evansville fire crews battle working house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard off of Pollack Avenue. Eyewitness News crew on the scene says moments after they arrived, they could hear what sounded like ammunition exploding from the heat. They also say firefighters had trouble […]
New designs for Roberts Park detailed in master plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A master plan released by the Evansville Parks Board includes a project more than a decade in the making. New renderings of plans at the site of the former Roberts Stadium detail new life for a vacant lot. Now, questions of when or if anything would fill the empty site are […]
Three displaced by Monday night Evansville house fire

Three people were displaced by a fire in Evansville on Monday night. The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on Bell Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday after someone at the house called 911 and said they smelled smoke. According to EFD, first responders reported light smoke,...
Fire crews respond to Oakland City house fire

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire crews from several agencies responded to a house fire near the intersection of Second and College Street. The home was vacant with signs of homeless activity. The first firefighters on the scene reported fire coming from a door at the rear of the home. Due to the construction of […]
Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
Evansville Rescue Seeking Volunteers to Take Photos of Adoptable Pets on Saturdays

This is one way you can help make a difference in the lives of homeless animals, and you don't have to be a professional photographer. Just a few years ago in 2018, the ASPCA released the results of a survey they conducted that showed just how important it is for shelters to have a social media presence. In fact of the shelters that responded to the survey they said on average since utilizing social media they've noticed a 66% increase in adoptions on average.
Juvenile Hit By Car While Chasing Dog

A young Evansville girl was hit by a car Tuesday evening. The accident happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue. Witnesses say the girl was crossing the street to catch a loose dog when she was hit. The driver told police they didn’t have enough time to...
