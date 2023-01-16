Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evansville East Side Restaurant Closes After Less Than a Year in Business
An Evansville restaurant just announced that unfortunately, they have closed their doors for good. Evansville is ever-growing, adding new businesses and restaurants constantly. Last June, a restaurant opened up on the east side, next to Showplace Cinemas that I was really excited about. The Barrel House opened up on Morgan Center Drive, and the menu was great. Some of the tastiest appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and steaks, could be found there. I really enjoyed dining at The Barrel House. Unfortunately, the local eatery has announced that they have closed.
104.1 WIKY
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good
Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the organization's next mobile food giveaway event is on the calendar in Evansville. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tri-State Food Bank will hold its next mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field. The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until...
wevv.com
Feed Evansville distributing food this Friday
Evansville residents in need of food support can attend a community food share happening Friday. Feed Evansville organizers say the giveaway will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. January 20th, at Pleasant Ridge Estates. This will be on a first come first serve basis. The food share is in...
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
wevv.com
Tradewater Brewing Co. coming to Madisonville
A New Brewhouse is set to open in a historic building in Madisonville. Construction for Tradewater Brewing Company is well underway inside the former Ruby Concrete Company building at Ruby Junction. The Ruby Junction project looks to revive the downtown area. "Its exciting, its nerve wrecking, its new. We've been...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters called to house fire on Indian Mound Boulevard
Firefighters were called to the house at 4 A.M. this morning for a house fire where they spent 5 hours extinguishing. Evansville Fire crews battle early morning house fire. Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Evansville's Southeast side.
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
Evansville fire crews battle working house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard off of Pollack Avenue. Eyewitness News crew on the scene says moments after they arrived, they could hear what sounded like ammunition exploding from the heat. They also say firefighters had trouble […]
New designs for Roberts Park detailed in master plan
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A master plan released by the Evansville Parks Board includes a project more than a decade in the making. New renderings of plans at the site of the former Roberts Stadium detail new life for a vacant lot. Now, questions of when or if anything would fill the empty site are […]
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
wevv.com
Three displaced by Monday night Evansville house fire
Three people were displaced by a fire in Evansville on Monday night. The Evansville Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on Bell Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday after someone at the house called 911 and said they smelled smoke. According to EFD, first responders reported light smoke,...
wevv.com
After weather delays a CenterPoint project will block traffic on North First Avenue
Drivers in Evansville can expect delays at the intersection of West Mill Road and North First Avenue on Thursday, January 19. After weather delays, a CenterPoint project will block traffic on North First Avenue. Drivers in Evansville can expect delays at the intersection of West Mill Road and North First...
Fire crews respond to Oakland City house fire
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire crews from several agencies responded to a house fire near the intersection of Second and College Street. The home was vacant with signs of homeless activity. The first firefighters on the scene reported fire coming from a door at the rear of the home. Due to the construction of […]
Former Casino Aztar Riverboat on sale again
(WEHT) The riverboat that was once home to an Evansville casino is listed for sale once again.
14news.com
Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
wevv.com
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
Evansville Rescue Seeking Volunteers to Take Photos of Adoptable Pets on Saturdays
This is one way you can help make a difference in the lives of homeless animals, and you don't have to be a professional photographer. Just a few years ago in 2018, the ASPCA released the results of a survey they conducted that showed just how important it is for shelters to have a social media presence. In fact of the shelters that responded to the survey they said on average since utilizing social media they've noticed a 66% increase in adoptions on average.
104.1 WIKY
Juvenile Hit By Car While Chasing Dog
A young Evansville girl was hit by a car Tuesday evening. The accident happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue. Witnesses say the girl was crossing the street to catch a loose dog when she was hit. The driver told police they didn’t have enough time to...
Comments / 0