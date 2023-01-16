ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Michigan at Maryland Preview: Run it back

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the Michigan Wolverines’ win over Northwestern on Sunday is that this can work in the Big Ten this season. Most games are not going to be track meets like the one in Iowa City or brick-fests like the one in East Lansing; most contests are going to be tight 40 minutes with similarly matched teams going back and forth.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan 2022 TE Recap: ‘Next Man Up’ proves to be the mantra of the year

Early into summer camp, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh claimed his team boasted two of the best tight ends in the country. Through a roundabout way that even Harbaugh couldn’t have expected, those words proved to have an inkling of truth — especially in a season where the passing game was otherwise the source of considerable gripe.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Elite RB preparing to make first visit to Michigan

The next few months are crucial for 2024 recruiting efforts for the Michigan Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh and his staff have a good chance to make in-roads on several of the nation’s best players. With offers going out left and right and visits being scheduled, we look at the very latest in Michigan recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan 2022 WR recap: Up and down season for a talented group

It was an interesting season for the Michigan Wolverines’ wide receiver group in 2022. Going into the year, some were unsure whether Michigan would pass the ball more thanks to the talented players at the position. In 2021, the Wolverines were built for the run game, and the same...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Jake Moody leaves Ann Arbor as the best kicker in Michigan history

Very few players leave Ann Arbor as the best Michigan player of all time at their given position. In fairness, there are 143 years to consider with numerous All-Americans in the mix. Sure, the hyperbolic takes will rain in for sentimental favorites, but most of the time that is recency bias, or the myopic expressed appreciation for a historic one-season run. Aidan Hutchinson comes to mind.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship

Jim Harbaugh recently announced that he would be returning to Michigan after exploring some opportunities in the NFL. Apparently there is one difficult relationship he will be returning to in Ann Arbor. In a story about Harbaugh’s return to Michigan, The Athletic’s Austin Meek said that Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel do not... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD have tough relationship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2024 Ohio five-star CB Bryce West reflects on weekend trip to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines welcomed in a few highly regarded prospects in the 2024 class over the weekend, with the biggest name being five-star cornerback Bryce West. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder from Cleveland is ranked No. 27 overall on the 247Sports composite. He received his offer from Steve Clinkscale last January and has visited numerous times up to this point. Besides Sunday, his most recent trip to Ann Arbor was for the win over Michigan State in October.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Ohio four-star makes weekend trip to Ann Arbor

While most of recruiting has been in limbo since the season ended, these next few weeks are shaping up to be eventful with Michigan hosting multiple junior days. Several touted prospects are expected to attend, but things actually kicked off this past weekend when a couple big-time recruits came up for a visit.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Insider Pegs Michigan Prediction For Five-Star QB, Decision On Horizon?

Michigan has long been recruiting five-star QB Jadyn Davis out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ranked as the No. 15 player and No. 2 QB in the 2024 class, Davis recently saw a prediction from South Carolina insider Hale McGranahan. There have been some rumblings that Davis would decide in December/January...
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy