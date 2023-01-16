ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onward State

Lady Lions Aiming For Mentality Switch Following Three-Game Skid

One loss to a conference opponent by 29 points is bad enough. Following that loss up with another loss to another conference opponent by 41 points is even worse. Struggling in the fourth quarter to a team with a losing record keeps that trend going. Penn State spent Wednesday, January...
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Drops Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 63-60

Penn State men’s basketball (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) failed to overcome Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten), falling 63-60 on the road. The Nittany Lions have still yet to win at the Kohl Center in Wisconsin, going 0-19 since the stadium opened in 1998. Jalen Pickett led the way with...
Onward State

Lady Lions Allow Late Surge To Minnesota In 75-67 Loss

Penn State women’s basketball (11-8, 2-6) lost to Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center by a tight scoreline of 75-67. The game was the second time the Lady Lions had lost to the Golden Gophers, as they’re a few months removed from a double-overtime thriller on the road. The loss is Penn State’s third in a row after getting blown out the previous two games.
Onward State

Jalen Pickett Named To Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

Penn State men’s basketball is getting national attention, folks. Veteran guard Jalen Pickett has been named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, as announced by the award’s committee Thursday afternoon. The honor is gifted annually to the men’s basketball National Player of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association (USBWA).
Onward State

Blue-Haired & Brazen: Longtime Fan Electrifies Penn State Hockey

Pegula Ice Arena is home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. During fast-paced games, it’s difficult to ignore the boisterous fans and even more deafening student section rightfully named the Roar Zone. If you’ve ever attended a game, you’ve probably noticed an adult fan...
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Unveils Gray Alternate Uniform

Penn State men’s basketball released a new gray alternate jersey ahead of a Big Ten road matchup against Wisconsin. The team will debut the new look tonight, January 17, in its game against the Badgers. The new look is similar to the blue home alternate from earlier this season....
Onward State

Evan Mahaffey’s ‘Versatility’ Providing A Spark For Penn State Hoops

After dropping a career-high 12 points during a dominating Penn State men’s basketball win over Indiana last week, Evan Mahaffey summarized his impact in one word: energy. “Coming off the bench as a freshman, you’re out there to come out and help out those older guys who have been there… So, the main thing I can bring to stay on the court is energy,” Mahaffey said postgame.
Onward State

Wide Receiver Malik McClain Transfers To Penn State Football

The Sunshine State to Happy Valley pipeline keeps on growing, folks. Wide receiver Malik McClain announced his decision to transfer from Florida State to Penn State Wednesday afternoon through his Instagram account. McClain will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with James Franklin’s program. After entering the transfer portal...
Onward State

News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry Ahead Of Wisconsin

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and guards Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter spoke with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the team’s road matchup against Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 17. The team talked about the importance of having a break, conference competition, staying focused, and...
