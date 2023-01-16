Read full article on original website
Penn State Men’s Hockey Focusing On ‘Smaller Details’ Following Brutal Michigan State Series
Penn State men’s hockey held a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the third period of game one in its series against Michigan State. Then, the Spartans scored two goals just five minutes apart from each other and then scored an overtime game-winner to complete a 3-2 comeback victory. In...
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Kevin Wall, Liam Souliere Nominated For Hobey Baker Award
A pair of Penn State men’s hockey stars are up for the most prestigious award in college hockey. Senior forward Kevin Wall and junior goaltender Liam Souliere were nominated for the 2023 Hobey Baker award, the team announced Thursday. The award is given to the top collegiate hockey player...
Onward State
Lady Lions Aiming For Mentality Switch Following Three-Game Skid
One loss to a conference opponent by 29 points is bad enough. Following that loss up with another loss to another conference opponent by 41 points is even worse. Struggling in the fourth quarter to a team with a losing record keeps that trend going. Penn State spent Wednesday, January...
Onward State
Upcoming BJC Dual Raises Questions About Penn State Wrestling’s Home Arena
Since its construction in 1928, Rec Hall has been home to men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s volleyball, previously men’s basketball, and perhaps most notably, Penn State wrestling. The Nittany Lions have competed in Rec Hall for almost 100 years, but the Cael Sanderson...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Drops Heartbreaker To Wisconsin 63-60
Penn State men’s basketball (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) failed to overcome Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten), falling 63-60 on the road. The Nittany Lions have still yet to win at the Kohl Center in Wisconsin, going 0-19 since the stadium opened in 1998. Jalen Pickett led the way with...
Onward State
Lady Lions Allow Late Surge To Minnesota In 75-67 Loss
Penn State women’s basketball (11-8, 2-6) lost to Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center by a tight scoreline of 75-67. The game was the second time the Lady Lions had lost to the Golden Gophers, as they’re a few months removed from a double-overtime thriller on the road. The loss is Penn State’s third in a row after getting blown out the previous two games.
Onward State
Levi Haines’ Redshirt Status Creating Tough Decision For Penn State Wrestling
Penn State is facing a tough decision regarding what to do with one of its breakout wrestlers, Levi Haines, before its looming high-profile matchup against Michigan in the Bryce Jordan Center. Haines, a Pennsylvania native, is one of the country’s most talented true freshman wrestlers, boasting a 13-1 record thus...
Onward State
Jalen Pickett Named To Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
Penn State men’s basketball is getting national attention, folks. Veteran guard Jalen Pickett has been named to the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, as announced by the award’s committee Thursday afternoon. The honor is gifted annually to the men’s basketball National Player of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association (USBWA).
Onward State
Blue-Haired & Brazen: Longtime Fan Electrifies Penn State Hockey
Pegula Ice Arena is home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s hockey teams. During fast-paced games, it’s difficult to ignore the boisterous fans and even more deafening student section rightfully named the Roar Zone. If you’ve ever attended a game, you’ve probably noticed an adult fan...
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Unveils Gray Alternate Uniform
Penn State men’s basketball released a new gray alternate jersey ahead of a Big Ten road matchup against Wisconsin. The team will debut the new look tonight, January 17, in its game against the Badgers. The new look is similar to the blue home alternate from earlier this season....
Onward State
Evan Mahaffey’s ‘Versatility’ Providing A Spark For Penn State Hoops
After dropping a career-high 12 points during a dominating Penn State men’s basketball win over Indiana last week, Evan Mahaffey summarized his impact in one word: energy. “Coming off the bench as a freshman, you’re out there to come out and help out those older guys who have been there… So, the main thing I can bring to stay on the court is energy,” Mahaffey said postgame.
Onward State
Wide Receiver Malik McClain Transfers To Penn State Football
The Sunshine State to Happy Valley pipeline keeps on growing, folks. Wide receiver Malik McClain announced his decision to transfer from Florida State to Penn State Wednesday afternoon through his Instagram account. McClain will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with James Franklin’s program. After entering the transfer portal...
Onward State
News & Notes From Micah Shrewsberry Ahead Of Wisconsin
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry and guards Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter spoke with the media Monday afternoon ahead of the team’s road matchup against Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 17. The team talked about the importance of having a break, conference competition, staying focused, and...
Onward State
Potential Candidates For Penn State Football’s Next Wide Receivers Coach
Less than a week before Penn State football’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, head coach James Franklin told reporters that he was “hopeful that [he would] retain the majority, if not all, of the staff” heading into the offseason. After Franklin promoted running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider...
Onward State
State College Locals Bring Hand-Crafted Charcuterie Board Business To Centre County
Not many can say they got a business idea from a girls’ night with friends, but for Heather Heverly and Sarah Ehrlich, a seemingly normal do-it-yourself charcuterie board activity sparked the idea to create their own business. Ahhmazing Graze was created to bring to-go-style charcuterie boxes and grazing tables...
