After dropping a career-high 12 points during a dominating Penn State men’s basketball win over Indiana last week, Evan Mahaffey summarized his impact in one word: energy. “Coming off the bench as a freshman, you’re out there to come out and help out those older guys who have been there… So, the main thing I can bring to stay on the court is energy,” Mahaffey said postgame.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO