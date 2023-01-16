They already crashed one country's ability to produce food. There broad call on Climate change has been happening since the 1980's don't see cities under water. Earth and weather goes in cycles it's well documented. The Elites want to starve you while they dine on steak chicken, fresh vegetables. But us peasants underneath them will live in cages and be feed bugs and meal worms ground up into burges.
They literally post their goals and methods in their site and journalist can't find the info. Really?
The comments in this thread give me hope knowing that there are a few out there that see what's going on in the great reset agenda. Keep strong ladies and germs I am proud of you all. Keep stacking essential supplies, become more self-sufficient, and learn new skills. Good luck to you all!
Related
Keith Olbermann blows up at mainstream media for covering Biden documents: 'Hillary Clinton’s emails again?'
Joe Rogan puts leftist mega-donor George Soros on blast: 'He wants cities to fall apart, crime to flourish'
Musk rips 'Satanic' ESG as World Economic Forum meets and discusses controversial investment regime
Sorry, media, the great reset is real
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Countries Most Worried about World War III
How China planted an FBI mole who was discovered only after gutting the CIA's vast spy network
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Kamala Harris ripped for complaining about media coverage: 'She can't deal with the facts'
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ during press conference
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
‘Get Rid of the Video!’: Putin Crony Freaks Out in Live TV Flop Over Zelensky Clip
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 58