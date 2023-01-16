ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 58

jacob mackey
3d ago

They already crashed one country's ability to produce food. There broad call on Climate change has been happening since the 1980's don't see cities under water. Earth and weather goes in cycles it's well documented. The Elites want to starve you while they dine on steak chicken, fresh vegetables. But us peasants underneath them will live in cages and be feed bugs and meal worms ground up into burges.

Reply(1)
16
J Gardness
3d ago

They literally post their goals and methods in their site and journalist can't find the info. Really?

Reply
18
jackman21
2d ago

The comments in this thread give me hope knowing that there are a few out there that see what's going on in the great reset agenda. Keep strong ladies and germs I am proud of you all. Keep stacking essential supplies, become more self-sufficient, and learn new skills. Good luck to you all!

Reply
7
Related
Washington Examiner

Sorry, media, the great reset is real

When conservatives pushed back last week on a Democratic plan to ban gas stoves , the Left and its media allies jumped into action. We were told that no one is banning gas stoves and also that said stoves should be banned . Oh, and that this is just another conspiracy theory cooked up by conservatives for their culture war.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
iheart.com

5 things the Great Reset will BAN to protect the climate

Over the past year or more, Glenn has been focused on exposing the global threat of the Great Reset. As Glenn's listeners are well aware, the Great Reset refers to the agenda proposed by the World Economic Forum in 2020, urging leaders to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to restructure the "world order" to bring about a leftist Utopia. A major aspect of this vision is encouraging world leaders to force their people into compliance with climate change agendas and strive towards "zero-net emissions."
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
CBS News

CBS News

590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy