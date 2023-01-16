ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oms4e_0kGZJn9c00

Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Newcastle United are looking to strengthen in January to help their push for the top four in the second half of the season, and they have been identifying some players they believe can help push them to that next level.

Conor Gallagher has been in and out of the Chelsea team this season and hasn't perhaps played as big a role as he may have liked when he chose to stay at the club in the summer.

Newcastle are interested in the midfielder, and could offer him a chance to move this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPKNH_0kGZJn9c00
Newcastle United are interested in signing Conor Gallagher.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph, Newcastle United and interested in Conor Gallagher and would like to take him on loan this month until the end of the season.

The loan would likely contain an option to buy with Chelsea said to be looking for around £40million to sell the player. Gallagher is thought to be open to a move due to a lack of game time at Chelsea.

Chelsea potentially signing Moises Caicedo this month means Gallagher may get even less playing time than he currently has, and a loan until the summer would allow him to get game time and assess his options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXdws_0kGZJn9c00
Chelsea would want around £40million to sell Conor Gallagher permanently.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Newcastle are not the only club interested with Crystal Palace thought to be intrigued by the idea of taking Gallagher back on loan.

The midfielder has chances to leave in January and it's certainly something that could develop over the next few days.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Ham: Michail Antonio says change of philosophy is not working

Striker Michail Antonio says West Ham have tried to change their "philosophy" to compete for a Champions League place but the "transition into a big team" is not working. David Moyes' side are 18th in the Premier League and have not won in the top flight since 24 October. They...
NBC Sports

Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch

Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
SB Nation

Naby Keïta Reportedly Remains Open to Signing New Liverpool Deal

Despite that his contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no reports of movement towards a new deal, the latest has Liverpool midfielder Naby Keïta at least open to the idea of extending his stay at the club beyond the 2022-23 season. That’s according...
BBC

What do City need to do before the window shuts?

We asked for your opinions on what business Manchester City need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window. Alfie: I think we need a strong centre-back to cover for Laporte and Dias, someone like Gvardiol from Leipzig. I think we also need a young midfielder like Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. I also think we need cover in the full-back areas, someone like Theo Hernandez from AC Milan or maybe Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.
Yardbarker

Mouctar Diakhaby extends Valencia stay until 2027

Valencia have confirmed a contract extension for defender Mouctar Diakhaby until 2027. The Guinean international has been locked in talks with the Los Che hierarchy since the end of 2022 as they looked to secure his long term future. Diakhaby has played a consistent role in his four and a...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy