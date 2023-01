The Updated 2023 LPGA Tour Schedule With Dates, Purses, Winners

The LPGA Tour will play for more than $100 million in purses in 2023 across 33 official events.

The season begins with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from Jan. 19-22 in Orlando and concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship from Nov. 16-19 in Naples.

2023 LPGA Tour Schedule: Dates, Winners, Purses

Jan. 19-22: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Lake Nona G. and C.C., Orlando, Florida, $1.5 million

Winner: TBD

Feb. 23-26: Honda LPGA Thailand, Siam C.C., Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand, Purse: $1.7 million

Winner: TBD

March 2-5: HSBC Women's World Championship, Sentosa G.C., Singapore, Purse: $1.8 million

Winner: TBD

March 23-26: LPGA Drive On Championship, Superstition Mountain G.C., Gold Canyon, Arizona, $1.75 million

Winner: TBD

March 30-April 2: DIO Implant LA Open, Palos Verdes G.C., Palos Verdes Estates, California, $1.75 million

Winner: TBD

April 12-15: LOTTE Championship, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, Hawaii, $2 million

Winner: TBD

April 20-23: The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas, $5.1 million

Winner: TBD

April 27-30: JM Eagle LA Championship, Wilshire C.C., Los Angeles, California, $1.5 million

Winner: TBD

May 4-7: Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

Winning Team: TBD

May 11-14: Cognizant Founders Cup, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, New Jersey, $3 million

Winner: TBD

May 24-28: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada, $1.5 million

Winner: TBD

June 1-4: Mizuho Americas Open, Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey city, New Jersey, $2.75 million

Winner: TBD

June 9-11: ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer, Seaview, A Dolce Hotel (Bay Course), Galloway, New Jersey, $1.75 million

Winner: TBD

June 15-18: Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Blythefield C.C., Grand Rapids, Michigan, $2.5 million

Winner: TBD

June 22-25: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course), Springfield, New Jersey, $9 million

Winner: TBD

July 6-9: U.S. Women's Open presented by ProMedica, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California, $10 million

Winner: TBD



July 13-16: Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Highland Meadows G.C., Sylvania, Ohio, $1.75 million

Winner: TBD

July 19-22: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Midland C.C., Midland, Michigan, $2.7 million

Winners: TBD

July 27-30: Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort G.C., Evian-les-Bains, France, $6.5 million

Winner: TBD

Aug. 3-6: Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, $2 million

Winner: TBD

Aug. 10-13: AIG Women's Open, Walton Heath (Old Course), Surrey, England, $7.3 million

Winner: TBD

Aug. 17-20: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Galgorme Castle G.C., and Massereene G.C., Antrim, Northern Ireland, $1.5 million

Winner: TBD

Aug. 24-27: CP Women's Open, Shaughnessy Golf and C.C., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, $2.35 million

Winner: TBD

Aug. 31-Sept. 3: Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Oregon, $1.5 million

Winner: TBD

Sept. 7-10: Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, Ohio, $1.75 million

Winner: TBD

Sept. 22-24: Solheim Cup, Finca Cortesin, Andalucia, Spain

Winning Team: TBD

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas, $2.3 million

Winner: TBD

Oct. 5-8: The Ascendant LPGA benefitting Volunteers of America, Old American G.C., The Colony, Texas, $1.8 million

Winner: TBD

Oct. 12-15: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China, $2.1 million

Winner: TBD

Oct. 20-23: BMW Ladies Championship, Course TBA, South Korea, $2.2 million

Winner: TBD

Oct. 26-29: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, Miramar Golf Club, New Taipei City, Taiwan, $2.2 million

Winner: TBD

Nov. 2-5: TOTO Japan Classic, Taiheiyo Club Minori Course, Omitama, Ibaraki, Japan, $2 million

Winner: TBD

Nov. 9-12: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Pelican G.C., Belleair, Florida, $3.25 million

Winner: TBD

Nov. 16-19: CME Group Tour Championship, Tiburon G.C., Naples, Florida, $7 million

Winner: TBD