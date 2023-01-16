Read full article on original website
Lexington honors MLK Day with 50th annual march
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and legacy was celebrated across Kentucky Monday, as he would have been 94 this year. In Lexington, the city hosted its 50th annual Martin Luther King (MLK) March downtown, where it drew in many prominent local leaders, as well as Governor Andy Beshear. The march continued in the footsteps of what Dr. King started nearly 60 years ago, as a demonstration of non-violence.
2 Kentucky colleges partner to fulfill a dream of Martin Luther King Jr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two Kentucky colleges continue to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by helping students coming from the nation’s 107th historically Black college or university (HBCU). Simmon’s College is Louisville’s only Historically Black college University. As of Tuesday, students...
Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote bill of rights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time, since the flooding issues back in December. The organizations that gathered Wednesday included Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, Central KY Chapter, Kentucky Equal...
MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington
MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wear orange to combat violence in Lexington. MLK Marchers wore orange Monday to combat violence in Lexington. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for...
One Lexington grant to help the community combat gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One Lexington is continuing its fight against gun violence with a new grant program. “I am so proud of our One Lexington team, and all the good they are doing for Lexington,” Mayor Linda Gorton said in a news release. “In partnership with the Community Action Council, this grant program will allow the work of One Lexington to expand to community partners to better serve our community and reduce gun violence.”
Bourbon County first responders holding food drive
The food drive will occur on Thursday at the Walmart in Paris from 12 noon to 2 p.m. and will benefit the county's backpack program. Bourbon County first responders holding food drive. The food drive will occur on Thursday at the Walmart in Paris from 12 noon to 2 p.m....
Richmond NAACP highlights homelessness, housing in MLK Day march
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Members of the Richmond community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by bringing awareness to issues in their community and inspiring change. In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Richmond — Madison County NAACP partnered with several community groups to bring attention to issues like homelessness and renters’ rights as they marched down the streets of downtown Richmond.
Lexington tenants' rights rally to be held Wednesday
A coalition of multiple organizations and tenants will hold a press conference to urge the city council to pass a tenants' bill of rights. Lexington tenants’ rights rally to be held Wednesday. A coalition of multiple organizations and tenants will hold a press conference to urge the city council...
Kentucky gas prices dropping
Kentucky gas prices are dropping. Electronics right to repair is proposed legislation that would provide the practical means for electronics equipment owners to repair their devices. Morning weather forecast: 1/17/23. Justin Logan’s forecast: Rain ends, sunshine returns. Versailles police warn of scammers posing as deputies. The scam calls involve...
Foster care families needed in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Foster care facilities are struggling across Kentucky there’s a major need for foster parents and families to take in children. In Kentucky there are nearly 10,000 children in out-of-home care. Nightlight Christian Adoptions (NCA), a foster care program in Lexington, is focusing on...
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
Reality star serving time in Lexington jail
Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Julie Chrisley Serving 7-year sentence in Lexington for tax fraud. Lexington tenants rally at apartments to promote …. Across the street from The Veridian Apartments, organizations stood behind tenants of The Veridian who were speaking out for their first time,...
Clark County Schools introduces its own police department
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy
Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
1 seriously injured in Tates Creek Road crash
One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. One person was seriously injured in a Tates Creek Road crash in Lexington Monday. Police are searching for suspects in a Versailles burglary. 1 arrested after shots fired, burglary at Lexington …. A man was arrested...
University of Kentucky reinforces tips to keep pedestrians safe on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The University of Kentucky is taking steps to reinforce urgency on campus when traveling in pedestrian-filled areas. UK Transportation Services along with other campus organizations are monitoring areas with high pedestrian traffic and more frequent vehicle accidents to better understand potential risks. This initiative...
New mother drove 18 hours to adopt wheelchair-bound dog in Lexington
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A wheelchair-bound German shepherd puppy has found a forever home after a time in foster care. On Saturday, Lexington Paws for the Cause announced Emmerson was adopted and moved to a forever home. They said Emmerson’s new mother drove nine hours one way to meet her, and another nine hours to take her home.
Lexington Black community tackling drug crisis: ‘Dad, I am addicted to opioids’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky is in a constant fight to stop the opioid epidemic. A Tuesday town hall meeting in Lexington addressed how it’s impacting the Black community. Urban county council members, in partnership with the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, heard from people who have...
Egg prices increasing popularity in Kentucky backyard chickens
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Egg prices continue to rise across the county, with the average price for a dozen eggs now sitting at nearly five dollars. A nationwide outbreak of the bird flu is responsible for the hike, killing more than 57 million chickens. Not only are the prices going up at the grocery store, but it’s also having families say goodbye to the overpriced dozen and hello to a friendly flock.
Evening weather forecast: 1/17/2023
Kentucky's evening weather forecast for January 17, 2023. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. Louisville Orchestra makes huge announcement of Kentucky …. The Louisville...
