John G. Meyer
John G. Meyer of North Java, passed on January 18, 2023 at ECMC in Buffalo, NY. He was born in Batavia, on February 8, 1957 to the late Gerald and Regina Meyer. He was a lifelong dairy farmer on the family farm, Gerald Meyer & Sons, and maple producer. John was a 49 year long member of the North Java Fire Company. He also spent 27 years as a New York State Fire Instructor and 3 years as a NJ Fire District commissioner0. For several years, he was a councilman on the Java Town Board. As well as being a Eucharistic minister at St. Nicholas church in North Java and St. John Neumann in Sheldon.
Lesa M. VanSon
Lesa M. VanSon of Attica, passed away on January 16, 2023 in Roswell with her beloved husband by her side, after being together for 37 years. She was born in West Seneca to Allan Vivian and the late Marjorie Vivian. Her unique creativity and tenacious energy remain in the hearts...
Virginia E. Green
Virginia E. Green, 78, formerly of Akron, passed away with family by her side Tuesday (January 17, 2023) after a lengthy illness. She was born September 10, 1944 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late Arthur and Helen Godlewski Tucholka. Survivors include her children, Shane (Kim) Green of Akron,...
Euleta T. Lapp
Euleta (Tooley) Lapp of Batavia, died on January 18, 2023 at Premier Genesee Nursing Home in Batavia, NY. She was born March 7, 1925 in Varysbug to the late Arthur and Ida Lapp Tooley. She is predeceased by her loving husband Earl H. Lapp, grandson Brian Lapp and siblings Norman Tooley, Robert Tooley, Arthur Tooley, Arlene Sattler Mason, Hilda Hammond, Carolyn Tooley, Reta Tooley, and Roberta Malroy.
Miss Mary DiMartino
– Mary DiMartino, age 95, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the LeRoy Village Nursing Home. She was born Monday, March 21st, 1927 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Frank DiMartino and Antoinette DiPietro DiMartino. A member of Ascension Parish, Mary was a promoter of St. Lucy...
Michael J. Wright
Michael James Wright "Pebbles", age 57 of Stafford NY, passed away January 14, 2023. Michael was born on November 22, 1965 to Donald E. Wright Sr. and Mary Ellen Crowley Wright of LeRoy, NY. He is predeceased by his father, Donald E. Wright Sr. Michael is survived by his spouse,...
WROTB directors solidly support board chair Bianchi
“Leadership matters” and that, according to the directors of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp., is why Richard Bianchi of Monroe County is continuing on as the public benefit company’s chairman of the board.
Law and Order: Driver from Buffalo accused of fleeing from police
Benjamin John Russo, 41, of Rosemary Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd, speeding, and failure to obey a police officer. Russo is accused of failing to yield for a patrol vehicle's emergency lights on Jan. 10 at 8:53 p.m. on Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, and then, when he did stop, running from the vehicle. Once apprehended, he was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and then released on an appearance ticket.
City's P&DC approves market rate apartments, exterior improvements for downtown Batavia
There was nary a peep of concern or complaint from the public about plans for upper-level apartments at 97 Main St. in downtown Batavia during a public hearing Tuesday evening at City Hall.
Truck off the Road on Route 19 in Le Roy.
A tractor-trailer is reportedly off the road at Route 19 and Vallance Road in Le Roy. The caller reported that the tractor-trailer ran a stop sign. She didn't stop. "She doesn't know if he had a medical issue or not." Unknown injuries. The trailer is still partially in the roadway.
The little Engine House that could keep going with some financial help: $1.86M project on tap
For anyone with strong Batavia roots, the Engine House conjures up dining memories of corned beef sandwiches for $2.10 and a champagne Sunday brunch for less than six bucks. Now the longstanding historical icon earmarked as a capital project has some much higher dollar figures attached.
Minor injury accident reported at Warsaw and Cole in Le Roy
A multi-vehicle accident is reported at Warsaw Road and Cole Road, Le Roy. Minor injuries are reported. Le Roy Fire and Le Roy Ambulance dispatched.
Deputy cleared in fatal motorcycle crash in Stafford after chase in July
A State Police investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident, following a high-speed pursuit by a sheriff's deputy in Batavia and Stafford, cleared the deputy of any fault in the incident, according to a report obtained by The Batavian through a Freedom of Information Law request.
Safety is the name of the game for new county position
Workers’ Compensation is hardly a sexy topic, but it’s becoming a vital component of Genesee County’s offerings, Assistant County Manager Tammy Ferringer says. After a four-month search, Ferringer found and hired the county’s first health and safety coordinator who will serve as executive secretary for a cooperative Workers' Comp program of most every taxing entity in the county, including schools, towns and villages.
Photo: Junco drops by a for a visit
Judy Schildwaster shared this photo of a Junco in her backyard on Lyman Road in Byron. She said the bird migrated here for the winter and will only be here a couple of months before returning north.
Grand Jury Report: Two indictments issued
Scott F. McColl is indicted on one count of felony DWI. McColl is accused of driving drunk on Summit Street Road in the Town of Pavilion on a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on July 14. He was convicted of misdemeanor DWI on Nov. 3, 2014. John Sumlin, III is indicted on...
Spend a lot or spend nothing on old technology? Not a tough choice for GC legislators
Replacing a video wall at Genesee County’s Emergency Services Dispatch Center could cost upwards of “a quarter-million dollars,” Frank Riccobono says. Or, there’s the other option of getting rid of the wall altogether and not spending a dime. County legislators are leaning towards option B.
Elba Girls defeat Pembroke on the road 63-41 to win two straight
Behind another big game for Sydney Reilly, who scored 28 points, Elba picked up its second straight win in Girls Basketball, beating Pembroke 63-41. Reilly had six rebounds and four assists. Haile Scouten scored 13 points and six rebounds along with five blocked shots. Lydia Ross scored nine and had six steals. Kennedy Augello scored eight points, had five rebounds, and four assists.
Jail construction not even at .5 percent of contingency budget, is doing 'fabulous,' project manager says
Changes to the original $70 million new county jail plans have included about $90,000 in structural, product and utility revisions, senior project manager Carl York says. York gave the latest review of the project on West Main Street Road during Genesee County’s Human Services Committee meeting Tuesday.
Behavioral specialist urges ‘person-first approach’ to mitigate effects of substance use disorder stigma
Attitudes toward substance use disorder and words that reflect those attitudes can have a tremendous effect on the recovery process of those struggling with addiction. “Stigma is defined as a mark of disgrace and that (disgrace) is a pretty powerful word,” said Diana Padilla, a longtime behavioral health specialist who was in Genesee County on Wednesday to present a training seminar for social workers and providers at the Alexander Recreation & Banquet Facility.
