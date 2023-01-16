ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

The Batavian

John G. Meyer

John G. Meyer of North Java, passed on January 18, 2023 at ECMC in Buffalo, NY. He was born in Batavia, on February 8, 1957 to the late Gerald and Regina Meyer. He was a lifelong dairy farmer on the family farm, Gerald Meyer & Sons, and maple producer. John was a 49 year long member of the North Java Fire Company. He also spent 27 years as a New York State Fire Instructor and 3 years as a NJ Fire District commissioner0. For several years, he was a councilman on the Java Town Board. As well as being a Eucharistic minister at St. Nicholas church in North Java and St. John Neumann in Sheldon.
NORTH JAVA, NY
The Batavian

Lesa M. VanSon

Lesa M. VanSon of Attica, passed away on January 16, 2023 in Roswell with her beloved husband by her side, after being together for 37 years. She was born in West Seneca to Allan Vivian and the late Marjorie Vivian. Her unique creativity and tenacious energy remain in the hearts...
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Virginia E. Green

Virginia E. Green, 78, formerly of Akron, passed away with family by her side Tuesday (January 17, 2023) after a lengthy illness. She was born September 10, 1944 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late Arthur and Helen Godlewski Tucholka. Survivors include her children, Shane (Kim) Green of Akron,...
AKRON, NY
The Batavian

Euleta T. Lapp

Euleta (Tooley) Lapp of Batavia, died on January 18, 2023 at Premier Genesee Nursing Home in Batavia, NY. She was born March 7, 1925 in Varysbug to the late Arthur and Ida Lapp Tooley. She is predeceased by her loving husband Earl H. Lapp, grandson Brian Lapp and siblings Norman Tooley, Robert Tooley, Arthur Tooley, Arlene Sattler Mason, Hilda Hammond, Carolyn Tooley, Reta Tooley, and Roberta Malroy.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Miss Mary DiMartino

– Mary DiMartino, age 95, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the LeRoy Village Nursing Home. She was born Monday, March 21st, 1927 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Frank DiMartino and Antoinette DiPietro DiMartino. A member of Ascension Parish, Mary was a promoter of St. Lucy...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Michael J. Wright

Michael James Wright "Pebbles", age 57 of Stafford NY, passed away January 14, 2023. Michael was born on November 22, 1965 to Donald E. Wright Sr. and Mary Ellen Crowley Wright of LeRoy, NY. He is predeceased by his father, Donald E. Wright Sr. Michael is survived by his spouse,...
STAFFORD, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Driver from Buffalo accused of fleeing from police

Benjamin John Russo, 41, of Rosemary Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd, speeding, and failure to obey a police officer. Russo is accused of failing to yield for a patrol vehicle's emergency lights on Jan. 10 at 8:53 p.m. on Bloomingdale Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, and then, when he did stop, running from the vehicle. Once apprehended, he was transported to the Genesee County Jail for processing and then released on an appearance ticket.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Truck off the Road on Route 19 in Le Roy.

A tractor-trailer is reportedly off the road at Route 19 and Vallance Road in Le Roy. The caller reported that the tractor-trailer ran a stop sign. She didn't stop. "She doesn't know if he had a medical issue or not." Unknown injuries. The trailer is still partially in the roadway.
The Batavian

Safety is the name of the game for new county position

Workers’ Compensation is hardly a sexy topic, but it’s becoming a vital component of Genesee County’s offerings, Assistant County Manager Tammy Ferringer says. After a four-month search, Ferringer found and hired the county’s first health and safety coordinator who will serve as executive secretary for a cooperative Workers' Comp program of most every taxing entity in the county, including schools, towns and villages.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Photo: Junco drops by a for a visit

Judy Schildwaster shared this photo of a Junco in her backyard on Lyman Road in Byron.  She said the bird migrated here for the winter and will only be here a couple of months before returning north.
BYRON, NY
The Batavian

Grand Jury Report: Two indictments issued

Scott F. McColl is indicted on one count of felony DWI. McColl is accused of driving drunk on Summit Street Road in the Town of Pavilion on a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on July 14. He was convicted of misdemeanor DWI on Nov. 3, 2014. John Sumlin, III is indicted on...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Elba Girls defeat Pembroke on the road 63-41 to win two straight

Behind another big game for Sydney Reilly, who scored 28 points, Elba picked up its second straight win in Girls Basketball, beating Pembroke 63-41. Reilly had six rebounds and four assists. Haile Scouten scored 13 points and six rebounds along with five blocked shots. Lydia Ross scored nine and had six steals. Kennedy Augello scored eight points, had five rebounds, and four assists.
ELBA, NY
The Batavian

Behavioral specialist urges ‘person-first approach’ to mitigate effects of substance use disorder stigma

Attitudes toward substance use disorder and words that reflect those attitudes can have a tremendous effect on the recovery process of those struggling with addiction. “Stigma is defined as a mark of disgrace and that (disgrace) is a pretty powerful word,” said Diana Padilla, a longtime behavioral health specialist who was in Genesee County on Wednesday to present a training seminar for social workers and providers at the Alexander Recreation & Banquet Facility.

