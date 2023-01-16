John G. Meyer of North Java, passed on January 18, 2023 at ECMC in Buffalo, NY. He was born in Batavia, on February 8, 1957 to the late Gerald and Regina Meyer. He was a lifelong dairy farmer on the family farm, Gerald Meyer & Sons, and maple producer. John was a 49 year long member of the North Java Fire Company. He also spent 27 years as a New York State Fire Instructor and 3 years as a NJ Fire District commissioner0. For several years, he was a councilman on the Java Town Board. As well as being a Eucharistic minister at St. Nicholas church in North Java and St. John Neumann in Sheldon.

