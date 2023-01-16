Read full article on original website
WGAL
Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park
SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
Catalytic converter thief escapes after he’s spotted sawing in Verizon parking lot
A catalytic converter thief was caught in the act in a business parking lot in Lehigh County, but he managed to run off, Pennsylvania State Police said. The thief was lying underneath a truck and using a reciprocating saw when he was spotted the night of Dec. 21 at the Verizon corporate office in the 1800 block of Race Street in Hanover Township, troopers said.
Route 22 crash cleared after backing up traffic in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
Wednesday’s commute is off to a rocky start as a three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic on Route 22 in Lehigh County. The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Route 22 West near mile marker 322.9 between Fullerton Avenue and MacArthur Road/ Route 145, authorities said. No injuries were...
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
1 injured after car crashes through front doors of IHOP in Berks County
The driver of a blue Volkswagen went right through the front doors.
Duo Dumped Chemicals On Berks Walmart Floor, Police Say
Two men are wanted by police after authorities say they dumped chemical liquids on the floor of a Berks County Walmart. The pair walked into the Tilden Ridge Drive store at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, said Tilden Township police in a statement. Once inside, the suspects walked...
abc27.com
Berks County woman killed in four-vehicle crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Berks County woman was killed in a four vehicle crash after a driver allegedly passed multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 16 around 6:40 a.m. Troopers responded to the crash on Rt. 12 and located a 61-year-old woman deceased in her vehicle.
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigating theft of truck tractor from Lebanon business
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - State Police are investigating the theft of a truck tractor from a Lebanon County business. Investigators say a maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair, LLC in Jackson Township on January 13. Video surveillance captured a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Medical buildings temporarily evacuated after gas leak in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A gas leak in Lehigh County forced the temporary evacuation of several medical buildings. Emergency crews and UGI workers were called around 2 p.m. to the area of South Cedar Crest Boulevard and Fish Hatchery Road in Salisbury Township for a report of an outside gas leak.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say four burglars ransacked auto parts store in Berks County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said four thieves, one armed with a handgun, stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an auto parts store in Berks County. PSP Troop L said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at A-Z U-Pull-It Used...
lvpnews.com
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery
Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cause of death pending further investigation after missing Montco mom found dead
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Authorities have not yet released further details after a missing Montgomery County woman was found dead just miles from her home. Jennifer Brown's body was found partially buried near a warehouse in Royersford on Wednesday. A bystander spotted her body on the property and alerted police, said...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police ID 2 killed in crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have identified the two men killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Monday. Donn Innes, 68, of Weatherly, and Jeffrey Bates, 31, of Danville, died in the two-vehicle crash that happened about a mile past I-380/Exit 293 shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home near Friedensburg
FRIEDENSBURG — Fire destroyed a home in Wayne Twp. on Wednesday morning. The blaze at 223 Kiehners Road was reported at 11:20 a.m., firefighters said, and involved a house that sits atop a hill west of King Coal Winery. The mother, father and their three children who live there...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
2 Pa. men die after being ejected from speeding cars, police say
Two drivers died Monday after being ejected during a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 68-year-old man from Carbon County and 31-year-old man from Montour County were pronounced dead at the crash scene on I-80 West, near mile marker 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, troopers said.
