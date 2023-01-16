ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Asghari Shuts Down Britney Spears' Restaurant 'Meltdown' Rumors: Statement

Defending his wife! Sam Asghari spoke out and seemingly denied rumors that Britney Spears had a major “meltdown” in a Los Angeles restaurant over the weekend.

“Don’t believe what you read online, people,” the model, 28, shared via Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 14.

His statement came hours after TMZ reported that the “Piece of Me” songstress, 41, was acting “manic” while out to dinner on Friday, January 13. TMZ eyewitness reports shared that she had been “yelling and talking gibberish” in the establishment. However, the publication also obtained video footage of the alleged altercation, which showed Britney holding up a menu in front of her face as another restaurant-goer attempted to videotape the songstress.

“The disruptor wasn’t Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent,” an eyewitness told Page Six on Monday, January 16, disputing the earlier report.

The “Circus” singer seemingly addressed the situation via her own social media accounts. On January 14, Britney posted a video of herself dancing and holding up the middle finger at the camera. In a second post, she addressed the alleged restaurant debacle head-on.

“I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant … it’s like they’ll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE !!!” the musician shared via Instagram on January 15. “I’m so flattered they talk about me like a maniac, THEN have the balls to talk about all the negative things that happened in my past!!! Honestly it would be safer for me to compliment this world and f–k up because if I become a prophet and don’t create history, we might have something y’all … I’m just KIDDING, but it’s a good thought.”

Britney concluded her post writing that she knew her followers were “rooting” for her.

“Either way honestly I know nobody gives a flying f–k what I do!!!” she added. “I’m just bored writing this paragraph like a damn idiot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAuS_0kGZICj400
Shutterstock

It’s apparent Britney has no issue speaking her truth as of late. The “Lucky” singer shut down rumors in October 2022 after getting backlash for seemingly shading Selena Gomez in an Instagram post. At the time, Britney called out “hypocrite” women “who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram.” While fans were quick to claim that Britney had shaded the Disney Channel alum, 30, the singer set the record straight.

“Let me clarify about me sharing my beliefs on women judging other women for their own rights in expressing themselves,” Britney clarified. “What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … Look, I go way back with music !!! I honestly [was] referencing my days when I was younger, when I got discriminated against harshly … Men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin !!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like, I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.”

