The parents of two young girls and another father died of hypothermia after they plunged through the ice on an Arizona lake the day after Christmas, officials said. The two families were visiting Woods Canyon Lake with another family Monday when three of the parents fell into the freezing 30-degree water. The victims have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, his wife, Haritha, and Gokul Mediset, 47, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The families were all originally from India but lived in Chandler, a city southeast of Phoenix. “They were up here, recreational, enjoying it, wanted to get some pictures...

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 22 DAYS AGO