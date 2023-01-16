ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Helicopter circling Phoenix scans for radioactivity ahead of Super Bowl

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
PHOENIX, AZ
ValueWalk

New Data Reveals The States Where The Most New Homes Are Being Built

Utah is the state with the most new construction homes being developed, with 11.7 new builds per 1,000 residents. Idaho and Florida rank second and third respectively. Rhode Island is the state with the fewest new builds being built at only 1.27 per 1,000 people. A new study has revealed...
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Iowa is #1 Among the "Best States to Drive In"

Listen to Max & Amy's conversation about the latest WalletHub survey revealing IOWA is the Best State to Drive In! They compared the 50 states in 31 key indicators of a positive commute, including factors like average gas prices, share of rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality. Some additional research shows traffic congestion cost the average U.S. driver $869 in wasted time during 2022, with an average of 51 hours spent sitting in traffic. Here are the best and worst!
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota

Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
IOWA STATE
KTLA.com

A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.

An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Three parents dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

The parents of two young girls and another father died of hypothermia after they plunged through the ice on an Arizona lake the day after Christmas, officials said. The two families were visiting Woods Canyon Lake with another family Monday when three of the parents fell into the freezing 30-degree water. The victims have been identified as Narayana Muddana, 49, his wife, Haritha, and Gokul Mediset, 47, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. The families were all originally from India but lived in Chandler, a city southeast of Phoenix. “They were up here, recreational, enjoying it, wanted to get some pictures...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Corrie Writing

A Ranking of the Most Sprawling States in the Union

The United States is a vast and diverse country, comprising 50 states that stretch from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Among these states, there are some that are particularly large in terms of both land area and population. In this article, we will take a closer look at the 10 largest states in the US, exploring their geography, demographics, and unique features. From the frozen tundra of Alaska to the rolling prairies of Oklahoma, these states are home to a wide range of landscapes, cultures, and communities.
iheart.com

2 Arizona Places Land Among The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA

Are you looking to visit some cities this year with rich histories and stunning sights? You may not have to travel far!. Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA. The website states, "From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy."
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Wyoming

Wyoming is a part of the Yellowstone ecosystem. Therefore, it is home to grizzly bears. These bears are protected in many areas, which means that they are not taken by hunters. However, car crashes kill many bears each year. Additionally, some are found dead due to other causes. While we...
WYOMING STATE

