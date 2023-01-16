Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Jennifer Lopez hails 'dreamy' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has heaped praise on Ben Affleck, describing the actor as "dreamy".
Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son
Axl Rose tried to comfort Lisa Marie Presley over the suicide death of her son.
Harry Styles is set to perform at the 2023 BRITs
Harry Styles, Wet Leg and Sam Smith and Kim Petras are set to take to the BRITs stage next month.
Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley are 'happy together'
'Jolene' hitmaker Dolly Parton hopes Lisa Marie Presley is "happy" with her late father Elvis.
Meryl Streep joins season three of Only Murders in the Building
Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are set to feature in 'Only Murders in the Building' season two.
Bow Wow wants a hip hop union for rappers
Rapper Bow Wow has called on hip hop to unionise in a similar way to the NBA's Players Association.
