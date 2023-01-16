Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
News On 6
Hundreds Of Entrants Take Part In Annual Dr. MLK Jr. Parade In Tulsa
Hundreds of floats packed the Greenwood District to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 44th annual Tulsa parade. Raitta Rogers took part in the parade for the first time. She handed out copies of her book, which is about her early life and how the choices she made landed her in prison.
News On 6
Tulsa Man Posthumously Named Grand Marshal For Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade
Hundreds of people gathered Monday to honor the life of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior with a parade in downtown Tulsa. The Grand Marshal of the parade was a man who organizers said selflessly served his community for decades. Dwain Midget died last year, but organizers said he would be...
Historic Black Oklahoma church needs repairs before centennial celebration
Summit is one of 13 all-Black towns still in existence, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Show Choir Prepares To Compete Nationally
Broken Arrow High School's show choir is preparing to take its talents on the road. Director of Choral Activities, Justin Rosser, said the group is made up of 125 students in 9-12th grades. He said the school's varsity ensemble, known as Tiger Rhythm, travels all over the country competing and has become nationally recognized.
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
Tulsa Dream Center launching new program to curb youth crimes
As teen gun violence spiked in 2022, community organizations are taking notice, like the Tulsa Dream Center. They are starting a new program to hinder teens from going down the wrong path.
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
kosu.org
A collaborative in Tulsa models how Oklahoma communities can fight the methamphetamine epidemic
Tucked behind Interstate 44 in Tulsa, near Bishop Kelly High School, is a recovery facility called Grand Addiction Recovery. There’s construction equipment outside. It’s expanding to treat the thousands of Oklahomans who need help recovering from substance abuse disorders, including addiction to methamphetamine. “We provide treatment for medically...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Okmulgee County shelter helps homeless people across Green Country
OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter, which stands near 4th and Morton, is the only homeless shelter in the City of Okmulgee. It also serves the entire county. Executive Director Brenda Brewer says that homeless people in both rural and urban areas face the same problems. “People...
Coweta Schools looking to pass $50.2M bond
The City of Coweta is hoping the largest school bond in history will pass on Feb. 14. Most of what’s in it pertains to safety.
Man hit by car in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
City of Bartlesville asks residents to limit water use as lake levels fall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville has asked residents, once again, to conserve water as lake levels continue to fall. “We’re beginning to be concerned. We’re not at a critical phase, but we are asking people to conserve water,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. Because of...
Okmulgee County sheriff celebrates 18 years of service
A local sheriff is celebrating a big milestone — one that not many elected officials will cross. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice has been the sheriff for almost two decades.
Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
Tulsa Fire to continue providing coverage in Turley after mass resignations
Turley residents are worried about a lack of public safety after the bulk of its volunteer firefighters put in resignations last week.
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
News On 6
Community Donates Money For Wagoner Man To Deliver Eyeglasses To Ukraine
A Wagoner man is getting ready to go to Ukraine to help those who need it the most. He's taking more than 2,000 pairs of eyeglasses to refugee camps. Clayton Schwab said when he got the call, he was happy to go help. But he didn't know how he or his supplies would get there.
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
KTUL
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
Comments / 0