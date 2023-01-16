ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6

Hundreds Of Entrants Take Part In Annual Dr. MLK Jr. Parade In Tulsa

Hundreds of floats packed the Greenwood District to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the 44th annual Tulsa parade. Raitta Rogers took part in the parade for the first time. She handed out copies of her book, which is about her early life and how the choices she made landed her in prison.
Broken Arrow Show Choir Prepares To Compete Nationally

Broken Arrow High School's show choir is preparing to take its talents on the road. Director of Choral Activities, Justin Rosser, said the group is made up of 125 students in 9-12th grades. He said the school's varsity ensemble, known as Tiger Rhythm, travels all over the country competing and has become nationally recognized.
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
Okmulgee County shelter helps homeless people across Green Country

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Homeless Shelter, which stands near 4th and Morton, is the only homeless shelter in the City of Okmulgee. It also serves the entire county. Executive Director Brenda Brewer says that homeless people in both rural and urban areas face the same problems. “People...
Man hit by car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man went to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in north Tulsa. Police said they were called to an intersection near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road Wednesday morning, where a man was hit by a vehicle while crossing the intersection.
Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
