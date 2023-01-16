What ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Scrubs’ All Share, According to Brett Goldstein & Bill Lawrence

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.

1 DAY AGO