What ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Scrubs’ All Share, According to Brett Goldstein & Bill Lawrence

Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Corydon Times-Republican
Kevin Jonas recalls 'really bad' proposal mishap
Singer Kevin Jonas recalls the "really bad" moment his engagement ring got stuck in his pocket during his proposal.
Corydon Times-Republican
Meryl Streep joins season three of Only Murders in the Building
Meryl Streep joins season three of Only Murders in the Building. Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are set to feature in 'Only Murders in the Building' season two.
Corydon Times-Republican
Jennifer Lopez hails 'dreamy' Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has heaped praise on Ben Affleck, describing the actor as "dreamy".
Corydon Times-Republican
Dolly Parton refuses to retire
Country veteran Dolly Parton has insisted she has no plans to retire and has vowed to keep performing until she 'can’t do it anymore'
Corydon Times-Republican
Hannah Waddingham to host the 2023 Olivier Awards
'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham is to host the 2023 Olivier Awards.
Corydon Times-Republican
Michelle Pfeiffer missed Critics’ Choice Awards as she tested positive for Covid
Michelle Pfeiffer missed the Critics’ Choice Awards as she tested positive for Covid. ‘The Fabulous Baker Boys’ actress, 64, was nominated in the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television category for her work in ‘The First Lady’ and was due to present Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Sunday (15.01.23) night event.
Corydon Times-Republican
Comments / 0