Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
Related
Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues
A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
msn.com
National Hurricane Center tracking rare January disturbance in Atlantic
A system moving through the Atlantic Ocean far off the coast of the Northeast U.S. on Monday has gotten the attention of forecasters. According to the National Hurricane Center, the system has been designated Invest 90L and was located about 300 mph north of Bermuda. It had storm-force winds of nearly 60 mph as of Monday afternoon.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic
Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
watchers.news
Massive flooding continues in the Philippines — 29 people dead and 1.4 million affected
Heavy rains continue to cause massive flooding in various parts of the Philippines, leaving 29 people dead and affecting around 1.4 million people in 1 956 villages across 48 provinces. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), around 1.4 million people have been affected by floods...
Potential Rare January Hurricane System Moving Through Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center issued a rare winter tropical weather outlook.
NHC tracks ‘uncommon’ January disturbance in Atlantic
Nearly two months after hurricane season ended, a non-tropical disturbance has popped up in the Atlantic.
Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms kill at least 17
A major cyclone is set to hit the US state of California with up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, after tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders due to a barrage of storms that killed at least 17 people. California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 34,000 people had been told to flee the storms, with more danger expected.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
BBC
California hit with one final round of storms
California has been hit by a final round of storms, bringing more rain and snow to a state already reeling from at least 19 weather-related deaths. Rain and snow were expected Monday overnight and into early Tuesday morning in parts of the state. Although weather should improve this week, many...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms to Unload in Florida Gulf Coast and Central Virginia Starting Wednesday
The first week in portions of Florida Gulf Coast and Central Virginia could expect severe thunderstorms starting Wednesday, resulting in isolated tornadoes and local flash flooding. It is also expected that the storm could impact the southern United States. The weather conditions in portions of the United States had heavy...
California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit
Jan 16 (Reuters) - The parade of atmospheric rivers that pounded California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling the state to begin lengthy repairs to roads and levees as the White House announced President Joe Biden planned to survey the damage.
natureworldnews.com
Pacific Storm Train Continues to Wreak Havoc in California, Atmospheric Rivers No End in Sight
The Pacific storm train has continued to wreak havoc in California over the weekend. Heavy rain driven by atmospheric rivers caused another round of floodwaters due to riverine flooding and mountain runoff in Santa Cruz County, California. The flood threat prompted local authorities to issue evacuation orders and led a...
Joe Biden will visit the areas affected by storms in California next Thursday with financial aid
Several areas of California have been devastated by a series of storms that killed at least 19 people. The White House has announced that the President of the United States, Joe Biden will be visiting the affected areas in the state of California to meet with local authorities and assess additional aid needed to rebuild the damage caused by the storms.
watchers.news
Rare January disturbance/subtropical storm forms in the NW Atlantic Ocean
A rare January disturbance/subtropical storm formed in the NW Atlantic Ocean on January 16, 2023. The system was designated by the NHC as Invest 90L. Many meteorologists noted that the system was a subtropical cyclone while others compared it to the 1991 Perfect Storm and a 2013 unnamed subtropical storm for the precedent that a system that is a subtropical storm is not operationally classified as such.
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
AccuWeather
Weekly pattern update into february
The storm train that has inundated California over the past few weeks is finally set to come to an end later this week as the overall jet stream pattern across North America shifts. Instead of a strong, westerly jet cutting right through the West Coast of the United States and...
Comments / 0