New Orleans, LA

New York Post

Tornado watches issued in 5 Southern states as severe weather outbreak continues

A dangerous, multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek across the South on Monday, bringing a few damaging tornadoes to the region, including to a high school in Arkansas while classes were still in session. Severe storms have now moved east Tuesday, prompting NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center to issue a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. CST for portions of western Alabama, southeastern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Middle Tennessee. You can see in the three-hour radar loop below that a line of strong to severe storms is pushing east across the region on Tuesday morning, prompting a few Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado warnings. Likely tornado strikes were reported...
LOUISIANA STATE
msn.com

National Hurricane Center tracking rare January disturbance in Atlantic

A system moving through the Atlantic Ocean far off the coast of the Northeast U.S. on Monday has gotten the attention of forecasters. According to the National Hurricane Center, the system has been designated Invest 90L and was located about 300 mph north of Bermuda. It had storm-force winds of nearly 60 mph as of Monday afternoon.
MAINE STATE
KPEL 96.5

Tropical Storm in January? Hurricane Center Watching the Atlantic

Wait a minute, residents of the Gulf South and Louisiana in particular should not have to worry about tropical weather systems for at least another 135 days. That's how far away the "official" start of Hurricane Season 2023 happens to be. But Mother Nature has never been one to really care what we think, she is doing her own thing. And right now her "thing" has tropical weather forecasters in observation mode.
LOUISIANA STATE
watchers.news

Massive flooding continues in the Philippines — 29 people dead and 1.4 million affected

Heavy rains continue to cause massive flooding in various parts of the Philippines, leaving 29 people dead and affecting around 1.4 million people in 1 956 villages across 48 provinces. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), around 1.4 million people have been affected by floods...
AFP

Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms kill at least 17

A major cyclone is set to hit the US state of California with up to seven inches (18 centimeters) of rain on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, after tens of thousands of people were placed under evacuation orders due to a barrage of storms that killed at least 17 people. California Governor Gavin Newsom said at least 34,000 people had been told to flee the storms, with more danger expected.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

California hit with one final round of storms

California has been hit by a final round of storms, bringing more rain and snow to a state already reeling from at least 19 weather-related deaths. Rain and snow were expected Monday overnight and into early Tuesday morning in parts of the state. Although weather should improve this week, many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
watchers.news

Rare January disturbance/subtropical storm forms in the NW Atlantic Ocean

A rare January disturbance/subtropical storm formed in the NW Atlantic Ocean on January 16, 2023. The system was designated by the NHC as Invest 90L. Many meteorologists noted that the system was a subtropical cyclone while others compared it to the 1991 Perfect Storm and a 2013 unnamed subtropical storm for the precedent that a system that is a subtropical storm is not operationally classified as such.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast

High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Weekly pattern update into february

The storm train that has inundated California over the past few weeks is finally set to come to an end later this week as the overall jet stream pattern across North America shifts. Instead of a strong, westerly jet cutting right through the West Coast of the United States and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

