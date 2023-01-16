ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville LB Monty Montgomery Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YkqA_0kGZHJwM00

The veteran inside linebacker has been one of the Cardinals' top defensive assets over the last few seasons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Middle linebacker Monty Montgomery was able to secure one last year of collegiate eligibility, but in a stunning twist, it won't be spent with the Louisville football program.

The redshirt senior for the Cardinals announced Monday that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Montgomery's entry into the portal comes roughly three weeks after Louisville Report confirmed that he had gotten his medical hardship waiver approved, and would be returning for the 2023 season.

This season, the 5-foot-11 and 220-pound linebacker was a key component in Louisville's success in the front seven. Playing in all 13 games with 12 starts, Montgomery collected the second-most tackles on the team with 70, the third-most tackles for loss at 11.0, tied Ashton Gillotte for the third-most sacks with 6.0, and tied Yasir Abdullah for the most forced fumbles with four. He also tallied five quarterback hurries and snagged two interceptions.

Over the past four seasons, the Norcross, Ga. native has been one of Louisville's top sack artists and overall defensive assets. Joining the program in 2019 after spending a season in the JUCO ranks at Hutchinson Community College, he finishes his Cardinals career with 160 total tackles (96 solo), 23.5 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, seven pass deflections and three interceptions in 39 games.

Losing Montgomery is a huge blow for Louisville's defense heading into year one of the Jeff Brohm era, and they will have to dip into the transfer portal for the position. Even with the presumed switch to a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, the Cardinals are relatively thin on starter-caliber inside linebackers. While to utilization of the linebacking corps will be different under the new regime, the only true inside backers remaining are K.J. Cloyd, Jaylin Alderman and Jackson Hamilton. T.J. Quinn is likely to backup Benjamin Perry at STAR.

Montgomery is the 13th Cardinal enter the portal following the end of the regular season. He joins running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell; wide receiver Dee Wiggins; offensive linemen Max Cabana and Luke Kandra; defensive linemen Caleb Banks, Henry Bryant and Zach Edwards; linebackers Dorian Jones and Allen Smith; cornerback Rance Conner; and punter Mark Vassett.

Fortunately, Louisville has done a good job at countering their portal losses, landing 12 commitments via the portal up to this point. They've secured commitments from quarterback Jack Plummer; running back Isaac Guerendo; wide receivers Jadon Thompson, Jimmy Calloway, Kevin Coleman Jr. and Jamari Thrash; offensive lineman John Paul Flores; defensive linemen Rodney McGraw and Stephen Herron; cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew; and safeties Devin Neal and Gilbert Frierman.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Monty Montgomery: Eric Canha - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Pitt pounds Louisville, improves to 6-2 in ACC games

If the numbers on Greg Elliott’s stat line looked bad, he either didn’t notice or merely believed a reversal of misfortune was in order. He trusted his ability to make shots, kept firing and ended up Wednesday night with a Pitt career-high 23 points in a 75-54 victory against Louisville at KFC Yum! Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Pitt by 9.5. —Hailey Van Lith is your ACC Player of the Week. —U of L game notes for tonight’s game against Pitt are here. —Kenny Payne is now dipping into the junior college ranks to try and shore up his 2023 recruiting class, offering a scholarship to Koron Davis of Los Angeles Southwest. Davis, a 6’7 shooting guard averaging 25.5 ppg this season, was not featured in the preseason top 100 2023 JUCO player rankings from JUCOrecruiting.com. He says he plans to visit Louisville soon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Legacy recruit gets a chance to meet the new Louisville staff

Lexington Bryan Station High School junior athlete J.T. Haskins has made plenty of visits to the University of Louisville. Haskins' father, J.T. Haskins Sr., played for the Cardinals and the younger Haskins has been a target for the U of L staff for several years. But the trip he made last Saturday with his father was a little different than the previous ones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville women add transfer from Georgia Tech

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz has been very successful in recent years in the transfer portal. U of L announced the addition of transfer guard Eylia Love from Georgia Tech. She will be eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Standout Manual running back checks out Louisville

With his high school located just across the street from the University of Louisville, Manual running back Zah'Ron (Zeek) Washburn is very familiar with the school. And he's also been there on unofficial visits to the football program. But last Saturday, the Class of 2024 running back made a different...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville has 12 new additions from the portal

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month and a half on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and has landed quite an impressive haul of transfer players.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy