Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Damar Hamlin Update

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make tremendous strides in his recovery from his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Hamlin spent last Sunday at home watching the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round. It remains to be seen if he'll be at Highmark Stadium for Sunday's game ...
247Sports

Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023

The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
IOWA CITY, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers

Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will play in the NFL next season, and the star quarterback is once again leaving all of his options open. Rodgers discussed his future during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He emphatically stated that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild... The post Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion

A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement

The Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield for the playoffs. On Tuesday, they designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve.  Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 302 rushing yards and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023

The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Fresno State reels in three more commitments

The Fresno State Bulldogs signed 16 recruits in December and recently added to the class - particularly finding some last mid-year additions to join the team in time for spring camp. In recent days the Bulldogs pulled in three new reported commitments, including a pair of junior college wide receiver commitments and a high school cornerback.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State

Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

247Sports

