Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
Veteran cornerback transferring to Tennessee, 'excited to be back' in SEC
When Gabe Jeudy-Lally announced last month that he was planning to leave BYU, entering the NCAA transfer portal for the second consecutive offseason, he didn’t necessarily expect to go back to the SEC. And he never imagined that he might end up playing for a former rival that he faced during the first three years of his college career.
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday Damar Hamlin Update
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make tremendous strides in his recovery from his cardiac arrest on Jan. 2. Hamlin spent last Sunday at home watching the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card round. It remains to be seen if he'll be at Highmark Stadium for Sunday's game ...
Watch: Josh Pate calls Iowa a 'mystery team' heading into 2023
The Hawkeyes are hoping to do an overhaul on their offensive production after a lackluster performance in 2022. Iowa has added five transfer so far through the NCAA Transfer Portal including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill, Michigan tight end Erick All, Saganaw State offensive tackle Daijon Parker and Charleston Southern wide receiver Seth Anderson.
Top247 linebacker returns to Tennessee after including Vols in top five
A highly ranked Class of 2024 linebacker returned to Tennessee last weekend for the Vols' first junior day of the year.
Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers
Aaron Rodgers has yet to decide whether he will play in the NFL next season, and the star quarterback is once again leaving all of his options open. Rodgers discussed his future during a Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He emphatically stated that he has no interest in being part of a rebuild... The post Aaron Rodgers reveals what it would take for him to return to Packers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Brey Era Coming to a Crashing Conclusion
A local TV station captured his emotions as the team gathered for its post-game ritual of singing the school’s alma mater, locked arm-in-arm, gently swaying back and forth in front of the Notre Dame student body. A disconsolate Mike Brey -- mind racing, thinking about what he would say...
NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement
The Chiefs are adding some depth to their backfield for the playoffs. On Tuesday, they designated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from injured reserve. Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since Nov. 20 due to an ankle injury. He finished the regular season with 302 rushing yards and ...
Rick Barnes updates the status of Santiago Vescovi and Tyreke Key
STARKVILLE, MISS — No. 9 Tennessee was able to knock off Mississippi State 70-59 inside of Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday night to rebound from its first loss of conference play over the weekend. The Vols, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the...
College baseball rankings: SEC places nine teams in preseason top 25 as LSU, Tennessee lead the way for 2023
The SEC is dominating college baseball preseason polls once again, as the league placed nine teams throughout the top 25 and seven in the top 10 of D1Baseball's initial rankings for the 2023 season. LSU ranks No. 1 after hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard during the offseason, and reigning SEC regular-season and tournament champion Tennessee ranks second. Reigning national champion Ole Miss ranks No. 4.
2023 offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean considering four down the stretch
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean has been verbally committed to West Virginia since late November, but he decided not to end his recruitment during the early signing period. The 2023 offensive tackle recruit from Orlando (Fla.) Evans wanted to take a look at three other college options. "I took an official visit to...
Russell Gage Hospitalized After Being Carted Off Field vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay wide receiver suffered an injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday’s wild-card loss to Dallas.
Fresno State reels in three more commitments
The Fresno State Bulldogs signed 16 recruits in December and recently added to the class - particularly finding some last mid-year additions to join the team in time for spring camp. In recent days the Bulldogs pulled in three new reported commitments, including a pair of junior college wide receiver commitments and a high school cornerback.
Late Kick: Arkansas is a mystery program heading into 2023 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Arkansas is one of college football's mystery programs heading into the 2023 season.
Latest Arkansas Transfer Visitors
Taking a quick look at new Arkansas wide receiver commit Tyrone Broden and linebacker visitor Juwan Mitchell, both of whom visited the Razorbacks this past weekend.
Kirby Smart: Returning Georgia quarterbacks ‘will get to battle it out’ for starting job
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett finished off his collegiate career on Jan. 9 with a bang by decimating the TCU defense and helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national championship. As soon as Bennett and the Bulldogs walked off the field, the focus for many turned to who replaces No. 13 as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State
Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
Transfer portal update: Five N.C. A&T Aggies find new homes, 3 remain
The North Carolina A&T State University Aggies will have a different look as a team next year thanks to the transfer portal, the NFL draft, new players, and new coaches. The college football transfer portal window opened on December 5th, 2022 and closes today on January 18, 2023. The Aggies...
