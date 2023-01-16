ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Construction worker in serious condition after accident in Brooklyn

A construction worker is in serious condition after an incident on 8th Avenue and President Street in Brooklyn.

Officials say it happened at around 8:45 a.m. Monday, EMS had to pull that worker from a hole.

It is unclear what kind of work they were doing.

