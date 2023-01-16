ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found

MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
MIDLAND, TX
Texas: The Issue Is... Budget Surplus

This week, the Texas trio talked with government comptroller Glenn Hager about the mountain of excess cash in the state budget. Hear what he has to say about where it might go.
TEXAS STATE
North Texans give back to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

DALLAS - People celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a variety of ways. Many use the day off to attend parades, and others use it to be of service to their community. A typically serene Mount Olive Cemetery in Lewisville was buzzing with action Monday morning. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help clean up the historic Black cemetery.
LEWISVILLE, TX

