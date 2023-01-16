Read full article on original website
Related
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is... Budget Surplus
This week, the Texas trio talked with government comptroller Glenn Hager about the mountain of excess cash in the state budget. Hear what he has to say about where it might go.
fox4news.com
Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick take the oath of office for the 3rd time
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick took the oath of office at an inauguration ceremony on January 18. Monday night, Gov. Abbott tweeted his view from the podium adding, "Looking forward to sharing my vision for the Texas of tomorrow with all of you."
fox4news.com
North Texans give back to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
DALLAS - People celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a variety of ways. Many use the day off to attend parades, and others use it to be of service to their community. A typically serene Mount Olive Cemetery in Lewisville was buzzing with action Monday morning. Hundreds of volunteers showed up to help clean up the historic Black cemetery.
Comments / 0