What ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Scrubs’ All Share, According to Brett Goldstein & Bill Lawrence

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Velma is flipping the script on what viewers have known about the Mystery Inc. gang from Scooby-Doo, offering a reimagined glimpse into their past, and the stars and creatives behind HBO Max‘s series are offering some explanations behind the choices made in the new animated show. As new episodes...
HBO Max‘s Gossip Girl reboot will not be moving forward following its ongoing second season at the streamer as the series’ co-creator revealed the cancellation news on social media. Joshua Safran who collaborated with Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz to bring this more modern version of the cult...
