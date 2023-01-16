Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Agree with this list of 4 ‘Supposed’ Texas BBQ Styles?
Recently, TastingTable.com tried to explain the 4 different styles of Texas BBQ, but I'm calling BS. Being a born and bred Texan I'm genetically predisposed to love barbecue of all types, I'm looking at YOU Korean barbecue. I'm going to assume most people reading this are Texans as well, so...
For Those New To Texas, Here’s A Guide To Speaking Fluent “Texan”
You may have heard of ESL, (English As A Second Language), this a guide to TSL ... Texan As A Second Language. In radio jargon, TSL stands for Time Spent Listening. Meaning, how long the average listener, well, listens. When it comes to texting shortcuts, it has several meanings like...
Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train
I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
Las Vegas Sets A High Bar For Texans Wanting A Nice Ganja Getaway
While Texas keeps missing ... ignoring ... the pot train, other states are on board and Las Vegas, (of course, who else?), is taking things to a higher level. There are a number of cool places Texans can travel to for a relaxing, "not gonna get arrested today" ganja getaway. For El Pasoans, New Mexico is just a stones ... or, would that be "stoners" ... throw away and dispensaries in NM abound. (Jeez ... there are 3 or 4 in freakin' Chaparral alone.)
The Biggest Forest In Texas Is Tiny Compared To Others In America
Texas has 4 national forests within it. The biggest one covers over 163,000 acres but is nowhere near the biggest forest in the United States of America. Sam Houston Forest covers 163,037 acres and spreads over 3 counties, Montgomery, Walker, and San Jacinto. There are also quite a few private land holdings within Sam Houston forest.
Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You
I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
Looking For Love? Avoid this Texas City
Looking for love in all the wrong places? You really are looking in the wrong place if you visit this one Texas city that WalletHub has deemed the worst city for singles. With Valentine's just around the corner, love is in the air, and if you're a single in the Lone Star state, I think it's a little too late into cuffing season to find a Valentine, but if you're looking for an everlasting love, well, you'll have to travel outside the state to find a love worth waiting for.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Is it Legal to Flip Off a Police Officer Here in Texas?
So, listen if you decide to flip off a police officer you're probably gonna bring unwanted attention to whatever it is you're doing -- even if it's nothing. But is is legal to do it? Can you legally give "the bird" to a cop while traveling though Dallas, TX for instance?
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway
If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
