Resident At Lillian Cooper Apts Utica Ny Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Arrested in Utica Ny Known for Hit Song with Newboyz.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny Leaving Syracuse.Source MoneyUtica, NY
WKTV
Harts Hill Inn luncheon honors Martin Luther King Jr.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A luncheon took place at Harts Hill Inn, located in Whitesboro, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event was The Mohawk Valley Frontiers 29th annual event and celebrated Dr. King's spirit of community, unity and leadership. The Frontiers, are a dedicated civic service organization...
cnycentral.com
'Brexi's Legacy': GoFundMe set up to support Brexialee Torres-Ortiz's family
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A lot of people in Central New York have reached out to CNYCentral asking what they can do to help Brexialee Torres Ortiz’s family during this time. STEM Syracuse at Blodgett Middle School staff has organized a GoFundMe campaign for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz named "Brexi's Legacy."
WKTV
Utica center renamed for Patrick Johnson
Patrick Johnson, tireless community advocate and champion of children, would have been 61 years old today. He passed away from cancer in October. His work in the community lives on, and, as of today, the building where much of it is being done, bears his name.
WKTV
Family donation supports baking classes at Arc Herkimer's Copper Café
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer is using a donation from a local family to hold a series of baking classes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The $1,000 donation was made to the Copper Café by the Bonacci family in honor of Augustina “Gussie” Brindisi, who recently passed away at 100 years old.
WKTV
Longtime Oneida County legislator, Harry Hertline, dies at 90
Longtime Oneida County legislator, Harry Hertline, passed away on Jan. 15 at the age of 90. Hertline represented the 22nd District in West Utica for 29 years. He was born in New Jersey but later moved to the area and attended Utica Free Academy and Utica College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
WKTV
Electrifying seminar held at Harts Hill Inn Wednesday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Amid ongoing state plans to phase out gas, oil and propane heating equipment by 2030, the Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted a seminar to discuss impending changes and impacts. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and codes...
WKTV
Woodland Farm Brewery hosting Music Bingo Ball
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Woodland Farm Brewery will host a Music Bingo Ball, presented by CNY Comedy on Feb. 10. Cards and dabbers will be given to those who want to participate while music from the 80s and 90s will play. Short breaks will be taken between rounds so guests can grab a drink and bite at the bar.
WKTV
Utica Monday Nite receives investment from KeyBank donation
UTICA, N.Y. -- The KeyBank Foundation has invested a total of $545,000 in support of workforce development and community initiatives including, Utica Monday Nite. Utica Monday Nite was part of a group of organizations that each received part of $245,000 which came from KeyBank's total investment. “KeyBank’s purpose is to...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol wins prestigious award at annual conference
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol was unanimously elected as a member of the Executive Committee of the New York State Sheriffs’ Association at the organization’s annual winter training conference in Albany this week. While on the committee, Maciol will work with sheriffs across the state to enhance public...
WKTV
Local jazz musician, Carmen Caramanica, passes away
UTICA, N.Y. – Carmen Caramanica, a local musician and author, has passed away. The guitarist had performed with Tony Orlando and Raquel Welch before forming The Carmen Caramanica Jazz Trio. In the fall, the self-taught musician published a book about his experiences called “It Started with a Guitar: Six...
WKTV
Create pottery at Ladies' night in Old Forge Wednesday
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- The View Center in Old Forge is offering a ladies' night on Wednesday where those who attend can enjoy a drink while making a pocket planter. Pottery Manager, Alaina Hall will give step-by-step instructions to the class, whether you're a beginner or experienced. Attendees will learn how to build, texture, stamp and glaze their pieces.
WKTV
Mug Club: Face Off benefit game
ROME, N.Y. -- The ninth annual Face Off against Colin Cancer benefit game in Rome, is Tuesday at 7 p.m. RFA will take on Ontario Bay at the John F. Kennedy Arena and this year, RFA Hockey will face off against colon cancer in memory of Coach, Pete Mastracco. The...
WKTV
Utica represented in U.S. Army Best Medic Competition
The U.S. Army Best Medic Competition is 72 straight hours of grueling war-like scenarios designed to test the physical fitness, endurance, military knowledge, and medical skills of the Army’s top medics. Major Patrick Halpin is Utica's 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment Executive Officer. "They’re going to be sleep deprived,...
WKTV
Utica jazz musician passes away
cnyhomepage.com
Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
cnycentral.com
What's open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
SYRACUSE, NY — As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, what can you expect to be open and what will be closed on Monday, January 16th?. MLK Day is a federal holiday, which means government agencies, banks, and many corporate offices will be closed. All nonessential government offices, such...
WKTV
Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown. Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria...
WKTV
Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director. The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
WKTV
Two local organizations help the public get food and stay warm
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, officially moved its food cupboard to its waiting area, inside the health center on Noyes Street. The food cupboard is available to patients who are in need, thanks to the generous donations made by staff and...
Those living around scene of shooting urged to ‘Take Back the Block’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was the president of her sixth-grade class, a good student and she loved to dance. Now she is part of a list no parent wants their child to be on – children who died as a result of gun violence in Syracuse. “I’m tired of it,” says Bishop […]
