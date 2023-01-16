When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO