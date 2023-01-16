Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fall from grace: The inside story
When the Chrisley family burst onto the reality scene in 2014 with USA Network’s “Chrisley Knows Best” they were the Southern-blond answer to the Kardashians: wealthy and extremely tight knit, with a dollop of “bless your heart” attitude. In an early promo for the show, Todd Chrisley, the flamboyant, controlling-but-endearing patriarch bragged about the money he supposedly made in real estate. He was quick to note that his family — wife Julie and their three children, Chase, Savannah and Grayson, now ages 26, 25 and 16 respectively, along with Todd’s children from an earlier marriage, Lindsie, now 33, and Kyle,...
Ashley Olsen Spotted For The 1st Time Since Her Secret Wedding To Louis Eisner: Photos
Ashely Olsen has been spotted for the first time since her reported secret wedding to her longtime partner, Louis Eisner. The 36-year-old designer and businesswoman was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and was intensely focused on her phone call. The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.
