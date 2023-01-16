Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Before there was ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ there was … ‘The Phone Call’
Six Latter-day Saint movies that offer a glimpse into the origins of Provo’s alternative to Hollywood.
Sundance Film Festival Spotlights Health and Healing at bVital PC on 692 Main St., Highlighting Super-Human Longevity
Welcome to bVital PC, the premier wellness, vitality and longevity center located in beautiful Park City, Utah. We are proud to offer not one, but two convenient locations for our valued clients during Sundance—our flagship location on 1755 Prospector Ave #100, and our Sundance location on 692 Main St. at the heart of Sundance.
Neighborhood residents saddened by news of Bees leaving
Residents and community leaders are concerned about what it could mean for the neighborhood when the Salt Lake Bees leave for their newly-announced future stadium in Daybreak, South Jordan.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Utah realtor announces ‘Live Like a Local Treasure Hunt’ in honor of her nephew
OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden realtor announced a $10,000 treasure hunt to encourage locals to learn more about the northern part of the state. The “Live Like a Local Treasure Hunt” aims to get locals in northern Utah to explore and learn new things about their community that they might not know about.
Utah woman falls victim to ‘Elvis actor’ romance scam
OREM, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are posting a recent “Elvis” scam as a cautionary tale. A woman contacted the department to admit to failing victim to an online romance scam. “She believed she was corresponding with 31-year-old actor Austin Butler who recently played Elvis in the 2022 hit film of the same name.
Being Gay in Utah : Growing Up in the Shadows of Shame
Growing up gay in Utah County under the shadow of the Mormon church was definitely a unique experience. I was always pretty vocal about the fact that I was attracted to men. When I was 16, all of my friends knew and none of them cared. I generally had a feeling of acceptance and love from my immediate circle of friends.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
Surae adopts a new furry family member
On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae welcomed a new member to her family over the weekend! Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet. We are sharing all the pictures and video.
Comfort Food Favorite: Red Iguana
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
Salt Lake Bees baseball relocating to new field in Daybreak in 2025
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees and Bees baseball will relocate to Daybreak, in South Jordan. In an email, the team owner, Larry H. Miller Company, said the new stadium will be privately financed and will “serve as a year-round entertainment anchor for the fast-growing southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County.”
The Salt Lake Bees are getting a new stadium. Here are the details
A new stadium will be built for the Triple-A baseball team Salt Lake Bees in the Daybreak community in South Jordan, on the southwest end of Salt Lake County.
Monster Jam at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City May 6th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Monster Jam pre-sale password is now ready to use:. While this short presale opportunity is on, you’ll have the chance to order Monster Jam show tickets ahead of anyone else!. If you can’t purchase your tickets to Monster Jam’s show in Salt Lake City during the presale...
Salt Lake Bees to leave SLC for Daybreak in South Jordan
The Salt Lake Bees will leave Salt Lake City for Daybreak in South Jordan. The Larry H. Miller Company announced the team will leave its stadium in Salt Lake City for a new location in 2025.
Get free popcorn on National Popcorn Day
Make sure to visit your local movie theater this Thursday, January 19, National Popcorn Day.
Get Gephardt: SLC woman bought a car, then discovered it wasn’t legal to drive
SUNSET, Utah — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a car, only to find out you cannot get license plates to drive it legally. When it happened to a Salt Lake City woman, she decided to Get Gephardt. “This is the car that I was supposed to get, or...
LOOK: Wild Photos Show Huge Bull Elk Wandering Salt Lake City Neighborhood
Bull elk are a majestic site wherever they can be found, with Utah being one such place. No one ever expects to see them casually strolling the front yards of a crowded Salt Lake neighborhood, though. Residents of the Yalecrest neighborhood have captured the imposing sight this week, with multiple...
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
Salt Lake Bees announce move to Daybreak, plans for new stadium in 2025
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees have announced plans to build a privately funded ballpark in the Daybreak community and leave Utah’s capital after the 2024 season. An announcement from the team said the Bees will continue to play at Smith’s Ballpark until moving to their “new hive” in South Jordan in 2025.
