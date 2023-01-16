ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s K-12 Public Ed Receiving Huge Benefits From Mega Million Lottery

Even though the recent Mega Million jackpot winning ticket wasn’t sold in Virginia, the Commonwealth is certainly benefiting from the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended Friday, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated more than 29 million dollars in profit. By Virginia law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
Agreement reached with Carolina Express convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An agreement has been reached over a Richmond convenience store. For the first time in months, Carolina Express on the northside will be able to sell alcohol. The store lost its license in November following a string of violence outside its doors. The agreement, signed by Carolina...
Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?

Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Bad news, Virginia: Commonwealth is ninth worst state to start a business

Approximately 20 percent of new businesses fail in the first year and inflation is making entrepreneurship even more difficult right now. Personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators for startup success....
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines

• At a packed public meeting in Newport News after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press.
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan.16, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Quick Chek #117, 3101 Bordentown Ave., Parlin in Middlesex County.The winning numbers for the Monday, January 16, drawin…
