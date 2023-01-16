Even though the recent Mega Million jackpot winning ticket wasn’t sold in Virginia, the Commonwealth is certainly benefiting from the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended Friday, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated more than 29 million dollars in profit. By Virginia law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO