ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Colchester Sun

Brownell library invites the community to participate in Vermont reads

ESSEX JUNCTION — Librarians at Brownell and Dorothy Alling Memorial Libraries (DAML) in Williston invite community members to share a story as part of their 2023 Vermont Reads Programming. Each year, The Vermont Humanities Council selects a Vermont Read to inspire community conversations. This year's book, "The Most Costly...
WILLISTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
ESSEX, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex Has Talent auditions to be held Feb. 3-5 at Essex High School auditorium

Essex Junction Recreation and Parks (EJRP) is hosting a talent show for all ages with auditions to be held Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5 at Essex High School (EHS). EJRP is seeking people with a variety of talents ranging from singing to puppetry and beyond. The talent show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and the cost of admission will be $5 per person to benefit the EHS Fine Arts Department.
ESSEX, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy