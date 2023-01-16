Read full article on original website
Related
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex wants a municipal office large enough for staff and one that resides in the town
ESSEX TOWN — The current municipal offices for the Town of Essex are not large enough for the Town’s operations, and the building stands in the City of Essex Junction – not the Town. The Selectboard identified a new municipal complex as one of its priorities for...
Colchester Sun
Brownell library invites the community to participate in Vermont reads
ESSEX JUNCTION — Librarians at Brownell and Dorothy Alling Memorial Libraries (DAML) in Williston invite community members to share a story as part of their 2023 Vermont Reads Programming. Each year, The Vermont Humanities Council selects a Vermont Read to inspire community conversations. This year's book, "The Most Costly...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $750,000 property in Essex Junction that is zoned to be a home and a business
This house in Essex Junction has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a massive garage with plenty of workspace. Two thirds of the garage is being rented while a third is available to be used as storage or as a place to do business. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 3...
Colchester Sun
Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
Colchester Sun
Essex Has Talent auditions to be held Feb. 3-5 at Essex High School auditorium
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks (EJRP) is hosting a talent show for all ages with auditions to be held Friday, Feb. 3-Sunday, Feb. 5 at Essex High School (EHS). EJRP is seeking people with a variety of talents ranging from singing to puppetry and beyond. The talent show will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and the cost of admission will be $5 per person to benefit the EHS Fine Arts Department.
Comments / 0