Illinois State

WCIA

Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in March

(KBSI) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) made that announcement Tuesday per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID levels

COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated …. COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. Illinois Senator Durbin leading hearing for Ticketmaster …. Senators in Washington are not "shaking off" the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco from last November. University of Illinois not...
ILLINOIS STATE
wsiu.org

Birth to Five Illinois issues $575,000 in Planning Grants.

The Early Childhood program, Birth to Five Illinois, has issued $575,000 in Planning Grants that will help to establish nine Local Early Childhood Collaborations in 22 counties across the State. The grants are funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Early Childhood Governance and Finance Project of the New Venture Fund.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: XBB.1.5 Rises in Dominance Once Again

A new and highly contagious COVID variant that quickly rose to dominance in the U.S. and particularly the East Coast, is now rising in numbers across the Midwest as officials brace for it to continue to grow. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds

The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Watchdog group says racial bias training for Illinois healthcare workers will harm minorities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A medical watchdog group is criticizing Illinois’ new law that requires health-care workers to take racial bias training over “being a good doctor.” According to the Illinois Administrative Code, racial bias occurs automatically and unintentionally, affecting behaviors, judgments, and decisions. The medical watchdog group Do No Harm counters that “There is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Feds Looking At Care Provided By Major State Contractor

Federal authorities are now looking into whether a major state contractor is providing adequate medical care to Illinois foster children. The probe follows an investigation by WMAY’s watchdog partners at the Illinois Answers Project and the Better Government Association. That investigation found that Centene Corporation routinely failed to provide required access to medical and dental care, with foster parents sometimes waiting months for the children in their care to be seen.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Spent $350M To Win Two Terms In Office

J.B. Pritzker is spending a lot of money in order to be governor of Illinois. The Tribune reports the Democrat has spent 350-million-dollars to win his two terms in office. That includes more than 167-million-dollars to defeat Republican Darren Bailey in November. Pritzker is an entrepreneur and heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, making him the nation’s wealthiest politician.
ILLINOIS STATE

