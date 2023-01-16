Read full article on original website
5 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High' Community COVID Level as IDPH Reports Undercount
Illinois now has two additional counties reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to as having a "high" community spread of COVID after a data delay led to an undercount last week, the state's health department said in a press release Tuesday. Last week, the Illinois Department...
Illinois Utilities Seek to Increase Rates Across the State
Illinois utilities companies want to charge more for delivering natural gas and electricity to consumers across the state. “Basically every major gas and electric utility in Illinois has filed for a rate increase at once,” Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) director Abe Scarr said. What’s behind the increases...
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
edglentoday.com
Illinois Human Services Seeks to Educate SNAP Households to Prepare for USDA’s Return of SNAP Benefits to Pre-Pandemic Levels
CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today that per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois. Nearly half...
1470 WMBD
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
kbsi23.com
SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in March
(KBSI) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning in March 2023. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) made that announcement Tuesday per the federal USDA Food and Nutrition Service. These federal changes impact one million families and two million people in Illinois.
wsiu.org
From state regulations to finding financing, Illinois cannabis craft growers face multiple obstacles
Reese Xavier has a vision for a vacant strip mall in south suburban Chicago Heights centered around Illinois’ newest billion-dollar industry: cannabis. A craft grow operation, a kitchen, dispensary and consumption lounge will eventually replace what years ago used to be a hardware store, a boxing gym, resale shop and a tax preparer.
Illinois lawmaker introduces bill to create regulated psychedelic therapy program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill introduced in the State Capitol would create a regulated psychedelic therapy program. Under the proposal, known as the Illinois CURE Act, only people 18 or older can seek this treatment, which will only be available at licensed facilities. “You don’t get a prescription from a doctor and go home […]
There Are Now 170 Guns Banned in Illinois, With More to Come
This is always a hot debate, guns in the state of Illinois...So let's see where we are with this thing. There are 170 guns now banned in the state of Illinois, so what gives? MyStateline. There are now 170 guns that are now banned in the state of Illinois. That's...
MyStateline.com
IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated COVID levels
COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. IDPH: Over half of Illinois counties at elevated …. COVID-19 appears to be easing in Illinois. Illinois Senator Durbin leading hearing for Ticketmaster …. Senators in Washington are not "shaking off" the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco from last November. University of Illinois not...
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
Illinois quick hits: SNAP reductions coming; Secretary of State eyes modernization
While about half the country already has reduced the amount of pandemic-era federal food assistance offered in their state, Illinois is preparing for the change to take effect in March. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will return to pre-pandemic levels...
wsiu.org
Birth to Five Illinois issues $575,000 in Planning Grants.
The Early Childhood program, Birth to Five Illinois, has issued $575,000 in Planning Grants that will help to establish nine Local Early Childhood Collaborations in 22 counties across the State. The grants are funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Early Childhood Governance and Finance Project of the New Venture Fund.
Watchdog Seeks Harsher Penalties in Wake of Abuse at Illinois Mental Health Center
The official cited investigations into a center for people with mental illnesses and developmental disabilities, where workers lied or conspired to thwart patient abuse inquiries.
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: XBB.1.5 Rises in Dominance Once Again
A new and highly contagious COVID variant that quickly rose to dominance in the U.S. and particularly the East Coast, is now rising in numbers across the Midwest as officials brace for it to continue to grow. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds
The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
Legal challenges begin over Illinois' new firearms ban
Multiple lawsuits have been filed in Illinois challenging recently enacted gun legislation that bans certain firearms and high-capacity magazines in the state.
Watchdog group says racial bias training for Illinois healthcare workers will harm minorities
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A medical watchdog group is criticizing Illinois’ new law that requires health-care workers to take racial bias training over “being a good doctor.” According to the Illinois Administrative Code, racial bias occurs automatically and unintentionally, affecting behaviors, judgments, and decisions. The medical watchdog group Do No Harm counters that “There is […]
wmay.com
Feds Looking At Care Provided By Major State Contractor
Federal authorities are now looking into whether a major state contractor is providing adequate medical care to Illinois foster children. The probe follows an investigation by WMAY’s watchdog partners at the Illinois Answers Project and the Better Government Association. That investigation found that Centene Corporation routinely failed to provide required access to medical and dental care, with foster parents sometimes waiting months for the children in their care to be seen.
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker Spent $350M To Win Two Terms In Office
J.B. Pritzker is spending a lot of money in order to be governor of Illinois. The Tribune reports the Democrat has spent 350-million-dollars to win his two terms in office. That includes more than 167-million-dollars to defeat Republican Darren Bailey in November. Pritzker is an entrepreneur and heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, making him the nation’s wealthiest politician.
