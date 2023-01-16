Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
Kazakhstan Recruits Abu Dhabi Ports to Develop Caspian Tanker Fleet
United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi Ports will help Kazakhstan to build a tanker fleet in the Caspian Sea, reducing the former Soviet republic's dependence on Russian transit, Kazakh state oil company KazMunayGaz said on Tuesday. KazMunayGaz and Abu Dhabi Ports have agreed to set up a joint venture, it said,...
US Monitoring Russian 'Intelligence Gathering Ship' Near Hawaii
The United States in recent weeks has been tracking what is believed to be a Russian military spy ship off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands. The U.S. Coast Guard said in an update on Thursday that it has been keeping tabs on the vessel, a suspected "intelligence gathering ship", for several weeks. Video footage released by the agency showed the ship in waters off the Hawaiian coast on January 11.
Venezuela's PDVSA Freezes Most Oil Exports for Contract Reviews
The new head of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has suspended most oil export contracts while his team reviews them in a move to avoid payment defaults, according to an internal document seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. Since U.S. trading sanctions were first imposed on PDVSA...
Russia Boosts Baltic Oil Exports
Europe's ban on seaborne Russian oil imports from Dec. 5 has prompted Moscow to divert its crude flows to Asia and failed to curb Russian supplies, according to traders and data from Refinitiv Eikon. Supplies of oil from Russia and Kazakhstan from the Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk...
CMA CGM Argentina: Largest Containership to Call a Japanese Port
The CMA CGM Group said this week it had received the arrival of the CMA CGM Argentina containership as its largest vessel to call at the Honmoku D4 terminal in Yokohama, Japan. The containership is one of two 15,000-TEU series that the group has deployed on the weekly Asia Central...
Longship Orders Four Vessels from Atlas Shipyard
Groningen-based shipping company Longship said it has ordered a series of four "ultra-low" emission 8,600 TDW vessels from Atlas Shipyard in Turkey, with the first unit to be delivered in spring 2024. Based on a new ship design developed by Longship with Dutch naval architect Ankerbeer BV, the vessles will...
Interview: Tim M. Clerc, VP Engineering, Seacor Marine
SEACOR Demerara 9th hybrid in the program. By permission of SEACOR Marine. Tim Clerc’s maritime career spans half a century, starting with his cadet training in 1969 in the U.K. He sees hybrid technology as one of the most transformational technological developments in maritime in that span, and the company is currently awaiting its 10th hybrid, the Seacor Yangtze. Clerc discusses the hybrid strategy and offers some practical insights.
Houlder, Blue Sea Power Developing Floating LNG-to-power Barges for Greek Islands
Houlder, the design and engineering consultancy, is collaborating with Blue Sea Power, an integrated energy solution provider as a gas-to-power company based in Athens, to develop three innovative floating LNG-to-power barges (FSRPs). According to the partners, the FSRP barges, which are set to be operational by 2025, will efficiently provide...
Hoegh Pens 10-year FSRU Charter Deal with Germany
Höegh LNG said Thursday it had signed a binding 10-year charter with the German government for the supply of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Hoegh Gannet. The FSRU vessel will be based at the Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH-run Elbehafen LNG project in Brunsbüttel. The Elbehafen LNG...
Prelude Loads First Tanker Since Output Suspension
The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker to berth at Shell's Prelude floating LNG site off Western Australia since it was shut down after a fire has begun loading, Refinitiv data shows. The Methane Becki Anne vessel berthed at the Prelude plant on Jan. 17, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed. Gas...
Norway's HAV to Design Service Operation Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Project
CREST has chosen HAV Group ASA’s subsidiary HAV Design to develop a newbuild service operation vessel (SOV) destined for a US offshore wind project. "The contract marks the U.S. breakthrough for HAV Design, which becomes the first European ship designer to develop an SOV for the U.S. market," HAV Group said.
Offshore Wind: Shipbuilder Selected for Crowley, Esvagt JV SOV
Following the news on Wednesday that Crest Wind, a joint venture between Crowley and ESVAGT, is set to build a service operation vessel for operations in the U.S. offshore wind sector, the partners have now selected a shipbuilder for the SOV construction. Fincantieri Marine Group said Wednesday it had reached...
UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for Subsea Cable, Pipelines Protection
The UK defense ministry has acquired a subsea construction vessel that used to work in the offshore energy industry. The vessel, Topaz Tangaroa, will undergo a period of military modification and will be used to protect subsea cables and oil and gas pipelines. The Topaz Tangaora, to be renamed as...
Panama Has Canceled Registry to 136 Iran-linked Vessels
Panama's vessel registry, the world's largest, has withdrawn its flag from 136 ships linked to Iran's state oil company in the last four years, the country's maritime authority said this week, pushing back against claims by an anti-nuclear group. Shipments of Iranian crude hit all-time highs in the last two...
Denmark Launches Digital Ship Register
Denmark this week launched its digital ship register, said to be the world's first. There are currently more than 6,000 ships registered in the Danish shipping registers. The registrations of these ships have until now been handled manually. "[The new digital ship register] will ease the workload with faster and...
Norway: Naval Officer Denies Negligence in Oil Tanker Collision
NCA's surveillance aircraft LN-LYV flew over the incident site on November 9, 2018. Photo: The Norwegian Coastal Administration (NCA) - CC BY-NC 2.0. A Norwegian naval officer on Monday denied negligence leading up to the 2018 collision between a warship he commanded and an oil tanker in which the military vessel sank.
