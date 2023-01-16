ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

koamnewsnow.com

OSBI and LEO agencies continue search for Athena Brownfield’s remains

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (January 16, 2023) – The search for missing Athena Brownfield, 4, is now considered a recovery operation. Meaning evidence, which has yet to be revealed to the public, lead investigators to believe the little girl is deceased. OSBI agents and OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) Special Teams...
koamnewsnow.com

OSBI: Remains of child found in rural Grady County, Oklahoma

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - Authorities find the remains of a child in rural Grady County, Oklahoma, outside of Rush Springs. The remains are found as the search continues for the body of Athena Brownfield. At this time, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena.
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
News On 6

Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Crash

One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
