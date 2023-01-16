Read full article on original website
Related
Remains found in Oklahoma search for missing 4-year-old
Authorities in Oklahoma have recovered the remains of a child, but have not confirmed they are those of missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, as court documents reveal the girl's caretaker allegedly beat her to death.
koamnewsnow.com
OSBI and LEO agencies continue search for Athena Brownfield’s remains
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (January 16, 2023) – The search for missing Athena Brownfield, 4, is now considered a recovery operation. Meaning evidence, which has yet to be revealed to the public, lead investigators to believe the little girl is deceased. OSBI agents and OHP (Oklahoma Highway Patrol) Special Teams...
koamnewsnow.com
OSBI: Remains of child found in rural Grady County, Oklahoma
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. - Authorities find the remains of a child in rural Grady County, Oklahoma, outside of Rush Springs. The remains are found as the search continues for the body of Athena Brownfield. At this time, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation cannot confirm the remains are those of Athena.
koamnewsnow.com
Court documents allege Ivon Adams killed Athena Brownfield on Christmas
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — More is revealed in court filings regarding missing child, Athena Brownsfield, 4, of Cyril. Husband and wife, Alysia Adams and Ivon Adams had Athena and her sister, 5, in their care for at least a year. ”On January 12, 2023, Alysia confessed that on December...
Police investigating after woman shot in vehicle
Authorities are investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed an Oklahoma City woman.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.
The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
KOCO
Suspect dies after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash near downtown OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Around 12:35 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle around Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard that they learned had been reported stolen. Notes indicated that the person in the stolen vehicle could be armed.
News On 6
Police: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Crash
One person was killed, and another person was injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Northeast 13th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound at a high-rate speed when the car departed the...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
blackchronicle.com
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher will be proposing a trespassing and encampment ordinance this week. KFOR broke down the documents that include his plans. The two new proposed...
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
The richest woman in Oklahoma
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
Comments / 0