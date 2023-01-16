Read full article on original website
Wrestling World Reacts To Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The entire wrestling world is united in grief as the news broke that ROH star Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of just 38. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan broke the shocking news of Briscoe’s death on social media. Dave Meltzer followed up by stating that Briscoe appeared to have been killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware that claimed the life of another person and left two children hospitalised.
The Rock Addresses Potential WWE Sale
WWE legend The Rock has given his take on the potential sale of WWE this year, noting that there is a lot which would have to be decided at the top level if it does happen. The return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors has been extremely well publicized in the wrestling world, and there has been plenty of talk that he has come back to head up a sale of the company. Whilst there has been plenty of speculation as to potential buyers and even some reports the deal had been done, nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
Bray Wyatt Sets Wedding Date
Bray Wyatt might have a date with LA Knight at the Royal Rumble but the star also now has a date for his wedding to a former WWE personality. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022 and has been showing a very different side of his personality since his comeback. Wyatt appears to be trying his best to keep his demons at bay but there was a sign recently that his alter ego The Fiend could re-appear.
IMPACT Wrestling Owner Warns WWE Could See “Costs Cut” If Sold To Certain Buyers
The CEO of Anthem Sports which owns IMPACT Wrestling has warned costs could be cut in WWE if sold to certain suitors. Vince McMahon returned from his short-lived retirement to WWE’s Board of Directors in the first week of January 2023, subsequently being installed as the company’s Executive Chairman with his daughter Stephanie McMahon resigning from her roles as Chairwoman and co-CEO.
Police Check On Kevin Nash After Recent Concerning Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash caused concern with recent comments on his podcast, and it has now emerged that police were called to check on the star. Following a tragic 2022 for Kevin Nash in which his long-time friend Scott Hall passed away in March before Nash’s 26-year-old son Tristen died in October, the star caused some alarm with recent comments.
Bianca Belair Faces Familiar Challenge At WWE Royal Rumble
Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face a familiar challenge at the upcoming Royal Rumble as she puts her title on the line. Bianca Belair has held her Raw Women’s Championship since defeating Becky Lynch for the gold at WrestleMania 38, and now with WWE on the road to WrestleMania once again, The EST of WWE is looking to make it as a full year as champion. But to do that, she’ll have to go through a familiar opponent.
Former WWE Star Puts A Stop To Return Rumours
A former WWE Superstar has indicated that they are unsure if they would ever return to the company despite many other wrestlers recently doing exactly that. Following what turned out to be the short-lived retirement of Vince McMahon in July 2022 and the ascension of Triple H to the Chief Content Officer in WWE, the company began to bring back many former stars that had either been released or had let their contracts expire.
WWE Confirm Multiple Legends For Raw 30th Anniversary
With the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw now less than a week away, WWE has confirmed several Hall of Famers for the show. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
Madusa Wants Iconic Faction In WWE Hall Of Fame
Former WWE Women’s Champion Madusa has called for a legendary faction to be inducted en masse into the WWE Hall of Fame. Madusa made her name in WCW before defecting to WWE in the early nineties to spearhead that company’s revived women’s division. Under the alias of Alundra Blayze, she captured the WWE Women’s Championship on three occasions. However, it is the last of those title reigns that proved to be the most historic as she never lost the title, instead showing back up in WCW on Nitro and throwing the belt in the trash.
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten NXT Star In The Wyatt Family
According to Enzo Amore, Bray Wyatt had an NXT superstar in mind to join The Wyatt Family, however the move was blocked by management. The Wyatt Family officially formed on WWE television in late 2013, however it was not the full lineup Bray Wyatt had requested. In a discussion on...
Mercedes Mone Vows To Take IWGP Championship “Everywhere”
Mercedes Mone may have more than just NJPW on her mind as she has vowed to take the IWGP Women’s Title “everywhere” if she wins it. Mercedes Mone turned up in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI and attacking her. The two women will clash for that title on February 18th at Battle In The Valley.
Brie Bella Called Out Ex-WWE Star For “Vulgar” Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has opened up about calling a former WWE star out over “vulgar and flirty” comments they made. Brie Bella has recalled one of the more famous moments from WWE’s reality show Total Divas when she told her fellow WWE star Summer Rae [Danielle Moinet] to take a hike.
Ric Flair “Disappointed” By Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair says he has been left “disappointed” by Stephanie McMahon’s resignation and says she is one of the top 10 heels in wrestling history. Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO following her father Vince McMahon’s return to the company’s Board of Directors. Following her resignation, Vince McMahon was installed as Executive Chairman but Stephanie’s husband Triple H remains in charge of the creative direction of WWE as Chief Content Officer for now.
Jay Briscoe’s Wife Asks For Prayers Following His Passing
The tragedy of Jay Briscoe’s passing has led to his wife asking for prayers as their daughter undergoes surgery following a car accident. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan broke the shocking news of Jay Briscoe’s [Jamin Pugh] death on social media. Dave Meltzer followed up by stating that Briscoe appeared to have been killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware that claimed the life of another person and left two children hospitalised.
The John Report: WWE NXT 01/17/23 Review
This week’s WWE NXT featured some big tag team matches along with interviews from Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller as the brand heads toward Vengeance Day. A reminder that for NXT I go summary style for most of the show. I’ll go full play-by-play for the opening tag team match and the main event this week.
Latest On Kevin Nash Following His Concerning Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash caused concern with some comments on his podcast but now there has been a positive update on the star’s state of mind. Kevin Nash has had a tragic year, losing his best friend and long-time tag team partner Scott Hall in March 2022 before his 26-year-old son Tristen Nash tragically passed away in October.
Why A Former WWE Star Faked His Father’s Heart Attack
A WWE superstar from many years ago had an extreme reason for faking his father’s heart attack. When WWE introduced its Wellness Policy in the aftermath of Eddie Guerrero’s death, many wrestlers were surprised by how comprehensive it was. And one of those people was Justin Credible, who was shocked when he learned that he had to take a drug test in 24 hours.
WWE CEO Nick Khan Addresses Allegations Against Vince McMahon
WWE CEO Nick Khan has addressed the ongoing allegations against Vince McMahon and says “modern day rules should apply to modern day” and not the past. Vince McMahon stepped down from WWE and announced his retirement in July 2022 among allegations of sexual misconduct and alleged ‘hush money’ payments made to female ex-employees of the company. However, McMahon is now back in the hot seat in WWE, after strong-arming his way back onto WWE’s Board before being installed as Executive Chairman.
Sami Zayn Has Roman Reigns’ WWE Title In His Sights
Sami Zayn is talking about the possibility of winning the WWE Title even though Roman Reigns currently holds that title and they are part of The Bloodline together. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020, which is over 870 days. Reigns also won the WWE Title at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022 meaning he’s held that title for nearly nine months too.
