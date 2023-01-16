Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
Barton Chronicle
Former rec director sues city
NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
Burlington Progressives Release Public Safety Plan
Progressives on the Burlington City Council held a press conference on Tuesday to release what they say is a holistic approach to improving public safety in the city. The Prog push comes five days after Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released a public safety plan of his own. The issue is likely to be top of mind for voters heading into Town Meeting Day elections in March.
Burlington shelter pods appear close to opening but aren’t open yet
In November, the expected opening of the pod community in the Old North End was pushed back to this month.
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate
The former bakery, which closed suddenly in 2021, was purchased by a real estate company affiliated with U-Haul in November, according to documents from the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Koffee Kup Bakery building set for demolition after purchase by U-Haul affiliate.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
ACLU-VT points to ‘troubling pattern’ in denials of access to public spaces and civil forums
ACLU-VT most recently filed a lawsuit on Jan. 10 on behalf of Andrew Cappello against the city of Newport, which barred him from city property for a year. Read the story on VTDigger here: ACLU-VT points to ‘troubling pattern’ in denials of access to public spaces and civil forums.
miltonindependent.com
10 places to go ice skating in Northwest Vermont
Looking to beat the winter blues? Ice skating is a fun and inexpensive way to get out of your house and have a blast. Here are 10 places you can go skating in Chittenden and Franklin County. Bombardier Park West, Milton. The rink is not open yet, according to Milton...
Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less
Funds need to follow the encouraging words. The growing gap between the cost of providing integrated high-quality care and the funds available is unsustainable. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less.
Barton Chronicle
Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon
BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
New Owner Seeks Restaurant Tenant for Sand Bar Inn Site
After 15 years, the abandoned Sand Bar Inn and restaurant location on the west side of the causeway in South Hero has been cleared of the derelict motel building in preparation for construction of a new restaurant and eight townhomes. Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Colchester-based Engelberth Construction, purchased the 4.7-acre property at 59 Route 2 in October 2021 and is now seeking an operator for a planned two-story restaurant.
WCAX
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility
Dairy production, pricing and farm income will be controlled by the government, and paid for by jacking up the prices of dairy products paid by families who won’t ever catch on. Read the story on VTDigger here: John McClaughry: Hidden milk tax will make dairy farming a public utility.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
mynbc5.com
Vermont legislators begin drafting new gun control bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Montpelier, a new bill focusing on gun control and gun reform is making the rounds in the state house. The nine-part bill would outlaw straw purchasing of firearms at the state level. Straw purchasing is when a person legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone that is legally not allowed to possess a gun.
mynbc5.com
Local residents experience mail delays while the USPS struggles to fill positions
WILLISTON, Vt. — Have you noticed your mail getting delivered less and less frequently? It's an issue that a lot of people in Chittenden County and throughout the rest of the state said they've experienced for weeks. For some, the delay happens every other day. But for others, it...
Colchester Sun
Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
Comments / 1