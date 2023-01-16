ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton Chronicle

Former rec director sues city

NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
NEWPORT, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Progressives Release Public Safety Plan

Progressives on the Burlington City Council held a press conference on Tuesday to release what they say is a holistic approach to improving public safety in the city. The Prog push comes five days after Mayor Miro Weinberger, a Democrat, released a public safety plan of his own. The issue is likely to be top of mind for voters heading into Town Meeting Day elections in March.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County health care startup to fold

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Garnet Healthcare will be closing its doors by the end of the month. The Williston-based company says they are closing their EMS and corporate medicine divisions because of a lack of EMS reimbursements and less financial support for COVID services from the state and federal government.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
DANVILLE, VT
miltonindependent.com

10 places to go ice skating in Northwest Vermont

Looking to beat the winter blues? Ice skating is a fun and inexpensive way to get out of your house and have a blast. Here are 10 places you can go skating in Chittenden and Franklin County. Bombardier Park West, Milton. The rink is not open yet, according to Milton...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Barton Chronicle

Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon

BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
BARTON, VT
sevendaysvt

New Owner Seeks Restaurant Tenant for Sand Bar Inn Site

After 15 years, the abandoned Sand Bar Inn and restaurant location on the west side of the causeway in South Hero has been cleared of the derelict motel building in preparation for construction of a new restaurant and eight townhomes. Pierre LeBlanc, president and CEO of Colchester-based Engelberth Construction, purchased the 4.7-acre property at 59 Route 2 in October 2021 and is now seeking an operator for a planned two-story restaurant.
SOUTH HERO, VT
WCAX

2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont legislators begin drafting new gun control bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Montpelier, a new bill focusing on gun control and gun reform is making the rounds in the state house. The nine-part bill would outlaw straw purchasing of firearms at the state level. Straw purchasing is when a person legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone that is legally not allowed to possess a gun.
VERMONT STATE
Colchester Sun

Nagueños, a Filipino-American diner, settles in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — Vermont may have very few Filipino restaurants, but recently-opened Nagueños has settled in Essex Junction and is excited to bring flavors of the Bicol Region to Chittenden County. Nagueños is run by two couples, Jerrymay and Paul Lopez and Emma and JR Perez. The name...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

