Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Tonight: Volusia County school fair helps inform families and students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County families who live on the east side can receive more information about the education options available for their children. A school choice fair will be held at the Lemerand Student Center at Daytona State College. Families who attend the fair will receive priority...
oviedocommunitynews.org
Hagerty High School Band earns national recognition, honor
Get news that matters to you, sent directly to your inbox every Thursday morning, from Greater Oviedo & Winter Springs’ only nonprofit newsroom. Send me local news!. It has all come together for the Hagerty High School marching band. Led by brothers Brad and Brian Kuperman for more than...
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
palmcoastobserver.com
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players injured in two-car crash on Belle Terre Parkway
This story was updated on Jan. 17. Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Grove Drive on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13. The crash was the the 24th to be...
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County to receive $37.6 million state allocation for beach restoration
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, Jan. 18, announced the distribution of $100 million that lawmakers approved in December for beach-restoration projects after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion. Money will go to 16 counties, with Volusia County getting the biggest share at $37.6 million, DeSantis said during an...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning board OKs live music for Boot Hill Saloon Outpost
The Ormond Beach Planning Board unanimously recommended approval for a special exception at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that would allow Boot Hill Saloon Outpost to host live outdoor music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. The special exception, tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by the City Commission...
DeLand, January 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series Opens January 21 with Dr. Steven Noll’s – Ditch of Dreams Talk
Speaker: Dr. Steven Noll – Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Ditch of Dreams, in Palm Coast. Topic: This presentation examines the long, convoluted history of an effort to cross Florida by cutting a waterway from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico. Dr. Noll covers topics including steamboat tourism, the first attempted ship canal in the 1930s, the building of the canal in the 1960s, and the stoppage by an environmental movement led by Marjorie Harris Carr in 1971.
fox35orlando.com
Florida K-9 Jax gets final radio sign-off as he retires after 8 years of service
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has some big paws to fill. K-9 Jax received a touching sendoff into retirement this week after nearly eight years of service. Video posted by the sheriff's office showed the final radio sign-off for Jax, recounting his achievements during his successful...
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
macaronikid.com
What's Happening in the Daytona Beach Area this Week!
January is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our...
WESH
11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
palmcoastobserver.com
School Board agrees to hand out guardian program interest forms
In a wide ranging workshop agenda, the Flagler County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17, learned more about two potential programs it could put into practice next school year. The board agreed to hand out guardian program interest forms to employees who work on school campuses. Board members were also informed about liability issues pertaining to Narcan distribution. District staff also presented a proposed school calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
WESH
Engineering company to examine Hurricane Ian damage in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian dropped 20 inches of rain in some parts of Volusia County, including in New Smyrna Beach. Now, the city is charting a course of action to prevent future flooding by analyzing issues such as developments' role in storm water management. The residents who...
fox35orlando.com
Friends of woman killed in Sanford shooting search for justice
FOX 35 News is learning more about a woman who was gunned down at a busy Sanford, Florida intersection on Monday as she was traveling in a van with others. Close friends of 31-year-old Princess Tolliver said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigns
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Citing medical reasons, Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigned from her post Tuesday, effective immediately. Atwood was elected to a four-year term in August. A temporary replacement will be appointed by the council until a special election for the seat can be held.
fox35orlando.com
65th annual Daytona 500 is sold out, but there are other ticket opportunities available
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The stands will be packed in February at the 65th annual Daytona 500. Officials announced Tuesday that grandstand seats and camping for the big race have officially sold out, but don't worry – there are still other opportunities to see the big race in person.
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL
Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
