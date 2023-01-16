ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

oviedocommunitynews.org

Hagerty High School Band earns national recognition, honor

Get news that matters to you, sent directly to your inbox every Thursday morning, from Greater Oviedo & Winter Springs’ only nonprofit newsroom. Send me local news!. It has all come together for the Hagerty High School marching band. Led by brothers Brad and Brian Kuperman for more than...
OVIEDO, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to receive $37.6 million state allocation for beach restoration

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, Jan. 18, announced the distribution of $100 million that lawmakers approved in December for beach-restoration projects after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion. Money will go to 16 counties, with Volusia County getting the biggest share at $37.6 million, DeSantis said during an...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach Planning board OKs live music for Boot Hill Saloon Outpost

The Ormond Beach Planning Board unanimously recommended approval for a special exception at its meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that would allow Boot Hill Saloon Outpost to host live outdoor music on Saturdays and Sundays from 2-7 p.m. The special exception, tentatively scheduled to be reviewed by the City Commission...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
High School Volleyball PRO

DeLand, January 17 High School 🏐 Game Notice

DELAND, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series Opens January 21 with Dr. Steven Noll’s – Ditch of Dreams Talk

Speaker: Dr. Steven Noll – Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Ditch of Dreams, in Palm Coast. Topic: This presentation examines the long, convoluted history of an effort to cross Florida by cutting a waterway from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico. Dr. Noll covers topics including steamboat tourism, the first attempted ship canal in the 1930s, the building of the canal in the 1960s, and the stoppage by an environmental movement led by Marjorie Harris Carr in 1971.
PALM COAST, FL
waste360.com

Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL

PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
PALM COAST, FL
macaronikid.com

What's Happening in the Daytona Beach Area this Week!

January is PACKED full of great happenings for the whole family and our events are updated daily to help you stay in the know so you can find your family fun. Macaroni KID Daytona Beach covers everything from Ormond to Edgewater and has an extensive hyperlocal calendar. Subscribe to our...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

11-year-old Central Florida girl placed on heart transplant list

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida youth center, which helps so many families in Orlando, is now asking for the community's help for 11-year-old Dashawna Bennett, who needs a heart transplant. New Imagine Youth Center is located in Parramore. Executive Director Shanta' Barton-Stubbs founded it in 2004. Their mission...
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

School Board agrees to hand out guardian program interest forms

In a wide ranging workshop agenda, the Flagler County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17, learned more about two potential programs it could put into practice next school year. The board agreed to hand out guardian program interest forms to employees who work on school campuses. Board members were also informed about liability issues pertaining to Narcan distribution. District staff also presented a proposed school calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Friends of woman killed in Sanford shooting search for justice

FOX 35 News is learning more about a woman who was gunned down at a busy Sanford, Florida intersection on Monday as she was traveling in a van with others. Close friends of 31-year-old Princess Tolliver said she was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
SANFORD, FL
Action News Jax

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Winter Park Restaurants | Winter Park, FL

Located just a few miles North of the City of Orlando, Winter Park’s 30,000 residents enjoy abundant outdoor spaces, a decadent Saturday morning Farmer’s market, and more museums than you would ever expect to see in such a small area. The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum displays the largest collection of Tiffany glass in the world and the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens was donated by the artist’s wife following the death of this incredible Czech American talent.
WINTER PARK, FL

