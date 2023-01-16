Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I imagine that many of us who own short- or long-term rental properties just received their notices from our friendly county tax assessor regarding “personal property” itemizations in those units. We are supposed to list things like dishwashers, stoves, beds, linen, dishware, washing machines, etc., to be taxed as personal property (like our cars are taxed). So many questions … How is it justified that these items, for which we paid sales tax to begin with, and then which generate additional income for the rental WHICH IS TAXED AS INCOME (a rental with a dishwasher or furnishings rents more than one without)? How can a legitimate tax be levied on “estimations” of the original price paid or date of purchase, when you cannot be expected to remember that far back? What about stuff that existed on the property when you originally bought the place? Who knows what was paid and when? How many extra county staff will be required to process these thousands of itemizations, with vague and unverified data? And what will the tax assessments be? How will the county deal with depreciation? How does one plan for this? Will they do spot checks for enforcement? This whole thing is a mess, with inadequate notification, planning, or public comment. Does not speak well for our elected Tax Assessor.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO