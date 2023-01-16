A cold front has moved through SE Texas ending our risk for severe storms. Cooler and drier air will build in behind this front which means quiet weather for your plans tonight. Grab a jacket though as temperatures tonight dip to the 40s for most areas. It will be a bright and pleasant Thursday with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine. Look for clouds to increase Friday and widespread rain to return Saturday. Temperatures will stay seasonable through the weekend.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO