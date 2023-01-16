Read full article on original website
New bill looks to expand gambling in Texas, bringing casinos to state
In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo, but betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino is not legal. However, there’s a push now to bring casinos to Texas under a new bill called SJR-17 filed by State Senator Carol Alvarado.
Texas bill would allow voters to decide on expanding gambling
HOUSTON - Lawmakers want to let Texas voters decide whether to expand gambling in the state, which could potentially bring casino-style resorts to Texas’s four largest cities. SJR 17 is a bill which would allow a public vote on expanding gambling in Texas. The proposal would create a gaming...
4 members of Memphis church killed in Texas plane crash, statement says
HOUSTON - Four members of a Memphis church were killed in a plane crash in Texas on Tuesday morning. According to the FAA, a single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed south of the Yoakum Municipal Airport. Officials said five people were on board the plane. Authorities were unable to give any conditions...
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
Confederate Heroes' Day: Texas Rep. Jarvis Johnson files bill to abolish state holiday
HOUSTON - Texas is one of ten states that has a Confederate memorial state holiday, and sometimes it also lands on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A state representative from the Houston area wants to pass a bill to get rid of the holiday altogether. Confederate Heroes’ Day is not...
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
Wrestling star Jay Briscoe, 38, killed in Delaware car crash, state police say
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Jay Briscoe, a professional wrestling star and Sussex County native, has died at the age of 38, according to the Ring of Honor wrestling company. Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, formed the 13-time reigning championship tag team "The Briscoe Brothers" with his brother Mark, and was part of the Ring of Honor company for over two decades.
Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
A cold front has moved through SE Texas ending our risk for severe storms. Cooler and drier air will build in behind this front which means quiet weather for your plans tonight. Grab a jacket though as temperatures tonight dip to the 40s for most areas. It will be a bright and pleasant Thursday with highs in the 60s and lots of sunshine. Look for clouds to increase Friday and widespread rain to return Saturday. Temperatures will stay seasonable through the weekend.
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies in their care
In a very uncommon investigation of mistreatment, two Illinois EMS workers are charged with murder. Their patient, Earl Moore Jr., died from a lack of oxygen while in their care.
