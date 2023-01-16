Lake Conroe Weather Camera

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spacecityweather.com

The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston

Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
coveringkaty.com

Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
ABC13 Houston

Ball pits in Toyota Center? Dive into some colorful fun this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, the city celebrates our Houston Astros with a big bash, and art lovers can help artists in need after the devastating Winter Street Studios fire. And anyone who's ever needed a drink to get through a Shakespeare production will appreciate a new "smashed" hit comedy...
KHOU

HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
