Lake Conroe Weather Camera

Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputieshoustonstringer_comWillis, TX
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston
Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
Highway 146 yearslong construction project expected to finish in fall 2023, TxDOT says
Besides causing a headache for drivers, the yearslong project affected commercial real estate in the area after increased traffic, TxDOT said.
Click2Houston.com
Spring Branch residents blame flooding in their backyards on new residential construction
HOUSTON – A cluster of neighbors along a street in the Spring Branch neighborhood said construction of a new residential development has caused rainfall to flood their backyards. “The bottom line is, I don’t want to flood where I am,” said Jane, who lives in one of the four...
houstonpublicmedia.org
TxDOT hosts I-45 expansion meeting in Conroe as opposition continues to voice concerns
TxDOT officials discussed the planned rebuilding and expanding I-45 from Beltway 8 North to Loop 336 in Conroe. The Texas Department of Transportation hosted a public hearing on I-45 expansion in Conroe on Tuesday, and will host another in Spring on Thursday. During the meeting, TxDOT discussed the planned rebuilding...
Gun range owner still non-committal to changes as ABC13 reports on stray bullets in neighborhood
A neighborhood in Conroe next to a gun range is on edge, fearful they could be shot after bullets have been flying into homes, cars, garages, and chimneys.
Thief uses plastic bin to swipe jewelry at store off Westheimer Road, surveillance video shows
Surveillance video shows the suspect use what appears to be a hammer to break through glass display cases. The man is also seen swiping all the jewelry into a plastic bin.
coveringkaty.com
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Conroe gun range owner laughs off concerns after visitors take cover when bullets start flying
In addition, neighbors in a nearby subdivision said they've had stray bullets hit their homes and have complained to the owner, but he said they were "not a big deal."
ABC13 Houston
Ball pits in Toyota Center? Dive into some colorful fun this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend, the city celebrates our Houston Astros with a big bash, and art lovers can help artists in need after the devastating Winter Street Studios fire. And anyone who's ever needed a drink to get through a Shakespeare production will appreciate a new "smashed" hit comedy...
Body found in southeast Houston near where investigators searched for missing mom of 5, police say
Park employees were canvassing the area for a remodeling job when they came across the body. Police did not release a description of the body, and said this is part of an ongoing investigation.
Montrose residents fed up after they say city hasn't done anything in weeks to fix water main break
According to residents, the water main break has been spewing nonstop since the winter freeze. "It definitely needs to be taken care of," one neighbor said.
New video captures fireball after shooting victim crashed into train in SE Houston
Houston police were sent to multiple scenes as part of this shooting investigation on the city's southeast side. The victim is in the hospital and unable to speak, so it's been hard for detectives to get answers.
Man hit and killed when crossing Highway 6 in Sugar Land
Police said the driver who hit the man did stop and is cooperating with the investigation.
Gunshot victim escapes car that burst into flames right after hitting train in SE Houston, HPD says
Houston police were sent to multiple scenes as part of this shooting investigation on the city's southeast side Wednesday night.
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
ABC13 Houston
