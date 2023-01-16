Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Kardinals Open Conference Play With Road Victories
The Kenai Kardinal basketball teams traveled to Homer to open play in the Peninsula Conference on Tuesday night at Homer High School. The Kardinal girls improved to 10-0 on the basketball regular season and 1-0 in the Peninsula Conference with a 34-28 come-from-behind victory over the Homer Mariners. Kenai trailed 8-0 after four minutes and trailed at the half 17-14 as Kenai struggled on offense. The Kardinals posted 20 points in the second half and the Kenai defense held Homer for the 34-28 Kenai win.
radiokenai.com
Peninsula Wages Rank 14th Statewide According To Labor Statistics
The Kenai Peninsula’s weekly employee salary average stands at $1,106 according to statistics released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, reflecting second quarter 2022 employment numbers. The Kenai ranks 14th of the 30 boroughs represented in Alaska. The Kenai Peninsula falls within the second tier of employment numbers...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Begins City Manager Selection Review In Friday Executive Session
The search for the next City Manager for the City of Soldotna advances to the next step with the Soldotna City Council calling a Special Meeting for Friday, January 20th to begin the initial review of the applications received for the City of Soldotna City Manager position. The Special Meeting...
radiokenai.com
Ribbens Appointed To District 3 Assembly Seat
Selecting from a field of four, highly qualified candidates, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly appointed Nikiski resident Peter Ribbens to fill District Seat 3 on the KPB Assembly, Ribbens carried a 5-3 vote for the appointment. Four candidates summitted applications, attended interview sessions and presented to the Assembly before the...
radiokenai.com
Vacant District 3 Assembly Seat To Be Filled At Borough Meeting
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will listen to applicants for the vacant District 3 Borough Assembly seat, deliberate, and make a motion to appoint a replacement member to the Assembly representing District 3 at the regularly scheduled Assembly meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 17th in the Betty J. Glick Assembly Chambers.
alaskapublic.org
Soldotna’s ‘Candy Man’ doctor pleads guilty to overprescribing opioids
Three years after he was first arrested, a Soldotna doctor pleaded guilty last week to a charge that he overprescribed addictive narcotics on the Kenai Peninsula. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Lavern Davidhizar has agreed to pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation. Davidhizar was...
