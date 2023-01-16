The Kenai Kardinal basketball teams traveled to Homer to open play in the Peninsula Conference on Tuesday night at Homer High School. The Kardinal girls improved to 10-0 on the basketball regular season and 1-0 in the Peninsula Conference with a 34-28 come-from-behind victory over the Homer Mariners. Kenai trailed 8-0 after four minutes and trailed at the half 17-14 as Kenai struggled on offense. The Kardinals posted 20 points in the second half and the Kenai defense held Homer for the 34-28 Kenai win.

KENAI, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO