NASCAR testing schedule for 2023

Here are the testing days for the 2023 NASCAR season. There’s 12 test session scheduled for the NASCAR season. 9 of them are for the NASCAR Cup Series. View the 2023 NASCAR testing schedule below. Last year, NASCAR launched the Next Gen car. The car is a spec chassis,...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement

Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
NASCAR updates underwear rule

There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
Chandler Smith will Attempt to Qualify for Daytona 500 with Partner Quick Tie Products

Kaulig Racing and Chandler Smith will partner with Quick Tie Products, Inc., (Quick Tie) as Smith attempts to qualify for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 in the No. 13 Camaro ZL1. Quick Tie, a proprietary, patented hold down system for high wind and seismic construction has signed on for five races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season, beginning with the pinnacle event in NASCAR.
Daytona 500 sold out

The NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway is sold out. This year, it’s the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. NASCAR’s biggest race takes pace on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race opens the official season for the NASCAR Cup...
Landon Cassill won’t return to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car full-time

Landon Cassill won’t be returning to the Kaulig Racing No. 10 car full-time for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. In a Wednesday morning tweet, Cassill said he plans to continue racing. “Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full time this year,” he tweeted. “However, my quest...
Elton Sawyer moves to NASCAR VP of Competition position

NASCAR has announced key leadership changes ahead of the 2023 season. On Wednesday, NASCAR announced that Elton Sawyer will take the NASCAR VP of Competition role for 2023 and beyond. Sawyer previously raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series before joining the officiating side of the sport in 2015. He’s also worked with Red Bull Racing and Evernham Motorsports.

