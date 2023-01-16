Read full article on original website
NASCAR testing schedule for 2023
Here are the testing days for the 2023 NASCAR season. There’s 12 test session scheduled for the NASCAR season. 9 of them are for the NASCAR Cup Series. View the 2023 NASCAR testing schedule below. Last year, NASCAR launched the Next Gen car. The car is a spec chassis,...
NASCAR World Reacts To Kasey Kahne's Announcement
Former NASCAR Cup Series star Kasey Kahne has a big year with his Kasey Kahne Racing team coming up. But he had a more important announcement to start the year. On Thursday, Kahne announced the birth of his daughter Ana Danielle Kahne, who came into the world two weeks ago. The announcement ...
NASCAR updates underwear rule
There’s been a slight change the NASCAR rulebook for 2023; Underwear brand comments. The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. There’s already been a few minor rule changes ahead of the new season. Back in December, NASCAR updated the rule book regarding chassis shims. They reduced the...
3 races Jimmie Johnson should run during the 2023 NASCAR season
Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 84 car for Legacy Motor Club in 2023. Which three races should Johnson run among his five-race schedule this season?
Chandler Smith will Attempt to Qualify for Daytona 500 with Partner Quick Tie Products
Kaulig Racing and Chandler Smith will partner with Quick Tie Products, Inc., (Quick Tie) as Smith attempts to qualify for the 65th running of the Daytona 500 in the No. 13 Camaro ZL1. Quick Tie, a proprietary, patented hold down system for high wind and seismic construction has signed on for five races during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season, beginning with the pinnacle event in NASCAR.
Daytona 500 sold out
The NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway is sold out. This year, it’s the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500. NASCAR’s biggest race takes pace on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The race opens the official season for the NASCAR Cup...
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: 25th Year Starts at a Familiar Place
Corvette Racing is back where it all started a quarter-century ago as the team returns to Daytona International Speedway for its two-week, season-opening event in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. First up is the Roar Before the 24 – three days of official testing that culminates in qualifying for the...
DAYTONA 500 Grandstand Seating, Camping Sold Out for 65th Running of NASCAR’s Season Opener
When NASCAR throws the green flag for the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500, it will be in front of a packed house as Daytona International Speedway today announced all grandstand seating and camping is sold out for the NASCAR Cup Series opener. The sellout is the eighth consecutive for The Great American Race.
Richard Petty Delivers NASCAR's Most Incredible, All-Time Greatest Season in 1967
There's a pretty good reason that Richard Petty—he of the 200 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series—will forever be known in the sport as The King. Petty was never more dominant than in 1967. In the 1967 season, Petty won his second Cup championship, won 27 of...
NASCAR Drivers Will Pedal for Medals at Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
A NASCAR first will occur on Sunday, Feb. 5. The sanctioning body announced today that the top-three finishers in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals. The medal ceremony will take place on a podium in Victory Lane, which is located beneath...
Landon Cassill won’t return to Kaulig Racing Xfinity car full-time
Landon Cassill won’t be returning to the Kaulig Racing No. 10 car full-time for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. In a Wednesday morning tweet, Cassill said he plans to continue racing. “Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full time this year,” he tweeted. “However, my quest...
Racing World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Cool Announcement
Dale Earnhardt Jr. got back a cool family car this week. The legendary NASCAR driver announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he was able to get a truck back that his grandfather Ralph bought in 1966. It seemed to have been lost for a while but that has now changed. Earnhardt Jr. is going to get the ...
TRD Development Driver Isabella Robusto Gearing Up for Busy 2023 Racing Season
TRD (Toyota Racing Development) development driver, Isabella Robusto, is gearing up for a busy 2023 racing season as the 18-year-old will take on five different racing series including making her debut in the ARCA Series driving for Venturini Motorsports in May. The Fort Mill, South Carolina native will compete in...
Elton Sawyer moves to NASCAR VP of Competition position
NASCAR has announced key leadership changes ahead of the 2023 season. On Wednesday, NASCAR announced that Elton Sawyer will take the NASCAR VP of Competition role for 2023 and beyond. Sawyer previously raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series before joining the officiating side of the sport in 2015. He’s also worked with Red Bull Racing and Evernham Motorsports.
